Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup – Final Day

With not a breath of wind in The Solent, racing on the final day of the August Charity Cup was called off at midday.

A virtual prizegiving was held at the Royal Southern YC Clubhouse on the banks of the River Hamble.

Commodore Graham Nixon welcomed the virtual audience using Facebook live.

A charity raffle was also conducted with all the proceeds going to the chosen charities of the regatta; Solent Mind and Hamble Sea Scouts.

Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup – Final overall leaders

J/70 Class

Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat J Peters & J Calascione’s – Calypso Chris Taylor’s EV Experts

IRC 1

Tony Mack’s J/111 McFly David Bartholomew’s Cape 31 Tokoloshe III James Gair’s Mills 39 Zero II

IRC 2

Simon Perry’s J/109 Jiraffe Mike & Susie Yates’ J/109 Jago James Harayda’s Sun Fast 3300 Gentoo

IRC 3

Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo I Handley & T James’ Mustang 30 Gr8 Banter

Etchells Class

Shaun Frohlich’s Exabyte Malcolm Offord’s The Plant Hunter Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue

XOD Class

Peter Baines X192 Felix James Markby X179 Xpeditious Rory Paton X48 XL

VPRS Club Class 1

Michael Wallis’ J/122 Jahmali Michael O’Donnell’s J/121Darkwood David Hitchcock’s XP38 Red Five

VPRS Club Class 2

Azat Ulutas’ E-Boat Eros (Greig City Academy) Kai Hockley’s Intro22 Riot (Greig City Academy) Jonty Sherwill’s Classic dayboat Cockleshell

For full results www.royal-southern.co.uk