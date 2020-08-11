Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup – Final Day

With not a breath of wind in The Solent, racing on the final day of the August Charity Cup was called off at midday.
A virtual prizegiving was held at the Royal Southern YC Clubhouse on the banks of the River Hamble.
Commodore Graham Nixon welcomed the virtual audience using Facebook live.
A charity raffle was also conducted with all the proceeds going to the chosen charities of the regatta; Solent Mind and Hamble Sea Scouts.
Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup – Final overall leaders
J/70 Class
- Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat
- J Peters & J Calascione’s – Calypso
- Chris Taylor’s EV Experts
IRC 1
- Tony Mack’s J/111 McFly
- David Bartholomew’s Cape 31 Tokoloshe III
- James Gair’s Mills 39 Zero II
IRC 2
- Simon Perry’s J/109 Jiraffe
- Mike & Susie Yates’ J/109 Jago
- James Harayda’s Sun Fast 3300 Gentoo
IRC 3
- Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT
- David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo
- I Handley & T James’ Mustang 30 Gr8 Banter
Etchells Class
- Shaun Frohlich’s Exabyte
- Malcolm Offord’s The Plant Hunter
- Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue
XOD Class
- Peter Baines X192 Felix
- James Markby X179 Xpeditious
- Rory Paton X48 XL
VPRS Club Class 1
- Michael Wallis’ J/122 Jahmali
- Michael O’Donnell’s J/121Darkwood
- David Hitchcock’s XP38 Red Five
VPRS Club Class 2
- Azat Ulutas’ E-Boat Eros (Greig City Academy)
- Kai Hockley’s Intro22 Riot (Greig City Academy)
- Jonty Sherwill’s Classic dayboat Cockleshell