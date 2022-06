RS Eurocup – RS100, 200, 400, 700 and 800 at le Yacht Club de Carnac

The 2022 Salcombe Gin EuroCup event for the RS100, 200, 400 and 700 classes took place at Yacht Club de Carnac over the extended Jubilee weekend.

In addition the RS800 class raced for their 2022 European Championship.

RS Eurocup and Euro Championship Winners:

RS100 Eurocup – Tom Halhead, Llandegfedd SC

RS200 Eurocup – James Williams and Sarah Tuppen, Chew Valley SC

RS400 Eurocup – Ben and Roz McGrane, Netley SC

RS700 Eurocup – Pete Purkiss, Brightlingsea SC

RS800  Euro Championship РTom Morris and Guy Fillmore, Hayling Island SC

Four days of racing, with the first two days of fog and light wind delays before the breeze strengthened later to provide some downwind sleigh rides and get the event back on schedule.

RS100 Eurocup – Final after 9 races, 2 discard (7 entries)

1st 393 HALHEAD Tom – LLANDEGFEDD SC – – 8.00 pts

2nd 509 EPLETT Clive – FRENSHAM POND SC – – 11.00 pts

3rd 379 HARRISSON Mark – GURNARD SC – – 18.00 pts

4th 268 BRIGEN Bart – NETLEY SC – – 29.00 pts

5th 526 MOSTYN Evans – MOUNTS BAY SC – – 33.00 pts

6th 120 DONNECKE-HERZ CINDY – CKA – – 37.00 pts

7th 255 SELLES Pierre – SNSablais – – 45.00 pts

RS200 Eurocup – Final after 9 races, 2 discard (14 entries)

1st 1019 WILLIAMS JAMES and TUPPEN SARAH – CHEW VALLEY LAKE SC – – 9.00 pts

2nd 1358 WHITAKER CHARLIE and LUCKMANN NINA – TBC – – 26.00 pts

3rd 1575 HONOR Nicolas and LE BRUN Florence – S N LARMOR PLAGE – – 29.00 pts

4th 439 PARIS Thomas and UNCIO RIBERA MARTA – RTYC – – 30.00 pts

5th 1617 CURTIS ALEX and GRACIE RAFFI – RESTRONGUET SC – – 31.00 pts

6th 1573 ASPLUND HENRIK and KING GEORGINA – GUERNSEY YC – – 33.00 pts

7th 1262 CROWTHER FELIX and LAW KRYSTAL – LUC YC – – 36.00 pts

8th 785 WISHART ANDREW and SANDLER SARAH – QMSC – – 41.00 pts

9th 297 THOMAS MARK and MASCIO GABI – BROADSTAIRS SC – – 53.00 pts

10th 1066 MANZONI CAMPBELL and SANDERSON AMY – TBC – – 63.00 pts

11th 1603 MARTIN IAN and PRESTON LUCY – Grande-Bretagne – – 66.00 pts

12th 1039 THOMAS RICHARD and BROOKS ALEX – HISC – – 69.00 pts

13th 14300 BARKER NICKY and BARKER REG – GUERNSEY YC – – 80.00 pts

14th 1107 JAMET Baptiste and MICHEL Christophe – LUC YC – – 91.00 pts

RS400 Eurocup – Final after 9 races, 2 discard (34 entries)

1st 1309 MCGRANE BEN and MCGRANE ROZ – NETLEY SC – – 9.00 pts

2nd 1528 EAMES CHRISTOPHER and TILLEY RACHEL – QMSC – – 13.00 pts

3rd 7487 CRAIG NICK and CRAIG ADAM – BURGHFIELD – – 26.00 pts

4th 1463 ROBERTSON STEWART and ROBERTSON SARAH – ROYAL FORTH YC – – 32.00 pts

5th 1502 HEISSIG JON and GRIFFIN NICKY – LLANGORSE SC – – 43.00 pts

6th 1377 BEVINGTON NEIL and SKEENS ALAN – LEE ON SOLENT SC – – 43.00 pts

7th 1481 FARBROTHER HOWARD and HOSKEN LOUISE – LYMINGTON TOWN SC – – 44.00 pts

8th 1398 MURRAY PHILIP and SCHOFIELD NEIL – TYNEMOUTH SC – – 48.00 pts

9th 1439 PODGER KEVIN and CHIPPERFIE HEATHER – LYMINGTON TOWN SC – – 56.00 pts

10th 1503 SNOWDON PETER and CARR LOUISE – SHOREHAM SC – – 61.00 pts

11th 1489 SWIFT DAVID and BURGESS ROB – WARSASH SC – – 77.00 pts

12th 1363 RYAN ROSS and HINSLIFF-SMITH AMY – NOTTS COUNTY SC – – 77.00 pts

13th 1263 STOCKTON DAVE and STOCKTON SOPHIE – WIMBLEBALL SC – – 85.00 pts

14th 1519 BROOMFIELD STEVEN and LEWIS JENNI – LYMINGTON TOWN SC – – 98.00 pts

15th 1493 HOLDEN GEOFFREY and HOLDEN BERNICE – LOCKS SC – – 98.00 pts

RS700 Eurocup – Final after 9 races, 2 discard (10 entries)

1st 1042 PURKISS PETE – BRIGHTLINGSEA – – 11.00 pts

2nd 1062 CARTER MATT – LANCING SC – – 12.00 pts

3rd 1068 SMITH ROLAND – HISC – – 30.00 pts

4th 876 DE BLAY DE GAIX Axel – C N CASTELNAUDARY – – 34.00 pts

5th 986 VELLEN Christophe – BREST BRETAGNE – – 36.00 pts

6th 871 DREW CURTIS – HISC – – 38.00 pts

7th 798 BOULLENGER GUY – CHEW VALLEY LAKE SC – – 40.00 pts

8th 1053 GOUBIL Philippe – Y C CARNAC – – 58.00 pts

9th 851 LAWSON JOHN – ROYAL AIR FORCE SA – – 68.00 pts

10th 801 CARR STEPHEN – BRIGHTLINGSEA SC – – 78.00 pts

RS800 2022 European Championship – Final after 10 races, 2 discard (21 entries)

1st 1144 MORRIS THOMAS / FILLMORE GUY – HISC – – 14.00 pts

2nd 1207 WALKER PHIL / MATHER JOHN – HISC – – 22.00 pts

3rd 1220 MCEWEN LUKE / MCEWEN EMMA – ROYAL LYMINGTON YC – – 22.00 pts

4th 1231 SHONE HUGH / HAMPSHIRE FIONA – SWANAGE SC – – 26.00 pts

5th 1236 PEETERS Gilles / BAIZE Heloise – S N LARMOR PLAGE – – 32.00 pts

6th 1139 CONLON DAVID / GIBBONS ED – BRIGHTLINGSEA SC – – 49.00 pts

7th 1204 ORTON MARTIN / BROOKS IAN – CHICHESTER YC – – 49.00 pts

8th 1186 ORTON Steph / HUGHES ALEX – SUTTON SC – – 50.00 pts

9th 1162 LE BAS Frederic / BOUCHARD Clement – Y C CARNAC – – 71.00 pts

10th 1237 JOHNSON Mark / LESNE Guillaume – CN ARRADON – – 73.00 pts

11th 820 ORMOND BRYAN / PRESCOTT ANNA – QMSC – – 76.00 pts

12th 841 HARLE Agathe / VISBECQ Matthieu – CN ARRADON – – 92.00 pts

13th 1188 CLARK DEBBIE / GOODMAN DANIEL – QMSC – – 93.00 pts

14th 1225 WATTON LIZ / WILLIA CHRISTOPHER – LEIGH & LOWTON SC – – 94.00 pts

15th 1198 BENFIELD ALEX / IRELAND NICK – STOKES BAY SC – – 102.00 pts

16th 1241 BROWN STEPHEN / BAIRSTOW PHILIP РDERWENT  РР159.00 pts

17th 1246 BERGASSE Francois / ALLIDIERES LAURENT – Y C TOULON – – 157.00 pts

18th 1063 JAFFRAIN Blandine / BIGOT Alice – APCC VOILE SPORTIVE – – 176.00 pts

19th 1007 COLLINS FIONA / HOLMAN HELEN – NETLEY SC – – 177.00 pts

20th 1228 EMANUEL Alexandre / FROMENTOUX Anne – A C T V – – 185.00 pts

21st 1148 MEDINGER Paul (FRAPM42) / LE ROUX Chloe – APCC VOILE SPORTIVE – – 184.00 pts

