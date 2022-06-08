37th America’s Cup – Rules Committee Announced

The Rules Committee for the 37th America’s Cup has been announced . . .

They are, Mark Ellis (UK), Marc Wintermantel (SUI) and Stan Honey (USA).

They will be exclusively responsible for the interpretation of the AC75 and AC40 Class Rules in relation to all AC37 race yachts and their rulings are final.

The Rules Committee is also responsible for the determination of whether or not any yacht constitutes a Surrogate Yacht, based on information provided by the Measurement Committee; and to resolve any other matter for which it is given jurisdiction under the Protocol and/or the Class Rules.

They are not responsible for the actual measurement of the yachts, this is the role of the Measurement Committee whose work will commence later.

Mark Ellis (UK)

Ellis has recently retired from F1 following a lifelong career in motorsport, culminating in a decade of World championships with Red Bull and latterly as Performance Director at MercedesF1.

Since retiring from F1, Mark has acted as a consultant for a diverse array of industries such as F1, hyper-car constructors and Olympic track cycling.

Marc Wintermantel (SUI)

Wintermantel, holds a Masters and PhD degree in quantum electronics and computational physics, and is currently working as a corporate fellow at ANSYS, a market leader for CAE/multiphysics simulation software. He is an expert in structural engineering with a focus on numerical composite material analysis.

Stan Honey (USA)

Honey was a member of the 36th America’s Cup Rules Committee. As professional sailing navigator, he has won the Volvo Ocean Race, set the Jules Verne record for the fastest non-stop circumnavigation of the world, and set multiple 24 hour, Trans-Atlantic, Trans-Pacific, Sydney-Hobart, and Newport-Bermuda sailing records.

In 2010, Honey was awarded the US Sailing Yachtsman of the Year Award and was nominated to the National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2012.

Related Post:

America’s Cup – AC75 Class Rule updated

AC37 – Location, Location, Location