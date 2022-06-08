SailGP – Calling all sailors U21

Inspire Racing aims to make foiling more accessible and offers opportunities to young locals that connects them with the pinnacle of the sport.

SailGP’s Inspire Racing offers opportunities to get behind the scenes, meet the world’s best athletes and then take part in a racing program on the F50 race course, directly in front of massive crowds.

Inspire Racing x WASZP is geared towards young competitive sailors with an interest in hydrofoiling and racing. Sailors will learn to fly and race amongst the best sailors in the world at select SailGP events.

Who can participate?

Young, energetic people with some sailing experience are invited to apply. Those selected will sail beside some of the world’s best in the sport!

Young athletes (U21) are selected on the following criteria:

Sailing ability

Willingness to learn new skills

Positive attitude toward the sport and this opportunity

Ambition

Demonstrating the potential to become a SailGP athlete in the future

Embodies a sense of community and ability to work toward a common goal rather than just gold.

Applications close Monday 27 June . . .

Head to http://SailGP.com/InspireRacing for more info

