Swallow In-Harbour Championship at Itchenor SC

With 17 – 25 knots of breeze forecast for the Saturday of the Jubilee Weekend a somewhat diminished but determined fleet of 15 Swallows went afloat to race for the Norman Moore Trophy, the Swallow Class’ In-Harbour Championship at Itchenor Sailing Club.
After five races over the two days, the strong overall performance of Jonny Pudney, Adrian Fisk and Julian Hantrais in Spectre secured them the Norman Moore trophy for the second year running.
Spectre finished with 8 points, counting two race wins and two third place finishes,
In second place James Hartley, Jeremy Sibthorp and Rob Sutherland in Osprey, finished tied on 11 points with Hugo Fisher, Richard House and Nigel Masding in Svala.
National Swallow 2022 In-Harbour Championship (15 entries)
1st 91 Spectre – Jonny Pudney, Adrian Fisk and Julian Hantrais – – 8 pts
2nd 95 Osprey – James Hartley, Jeremy Sibthorp & Rob Sutherland – – 11 pts
3rd 89 Svala – Hugo Fisher, Richard House & Nigel Masding – – 11 pts
4th 3 Skua – Harry & Prue Roome, Helen Williams – – 13 pts
5th 82 Marengo – Carolyn Brigg, Philip Pascall, Sue Hamlyn, David Sloper – – 19 pts
6th 96 Ghost – Philip Swatman – – 32 pts
7th 70 Curlew – James Baron – – 35 pts
8th 87 Echo – Simon Miller, George Miller, Charles Hindson – – 36 pts
9th 80 Blue Tit – Paul Giles, Tom Clarence-Smith & Andrew Dunlop, – – 38 pts
10th 93 Gwaihir – Mike Wigmore, Charles Hyatt, Mike Cole, Mark & Rachel Struckett – – 42 pts