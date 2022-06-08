Swallow In-Harbour Championship at Itchenor SC

With 17 – 25 knots of breeze forecast for the Saturday of the Jubilee Weekend a somewhat diminished but determined fleet of 15 Swallows went afloat to race for the Norman Moore Trophy, the Swallow Class’ In-Harbour Championship at Itchenor Sailing Club.

After five races over the two days, the strong overall performance of Jonny Pudney, Adrian Fisk and Julian Hantrais in Spectre secured them the Norman Moore trophy for the second year running.

Spectre finished with 8 points, counting two race wins and two third place finishes,

In second place James Hartley, Jeremy Sibthorp and Rob Sutherland in Osprey, finished tied on 11 points with Hugo Fisher, Richard House and Nigel Masding in Svala.

National Swallow 2022 In-Harbour Championship (15 entries)



1st 91 Spectre – Jonny Pudney, Adrian Fisk and Julian Hantrais – – 8 pts

2nd 95 Osprey – James Hartley, Jeremy Sibthorp & Rob Sutherland – – 11 pts

3rd 89 Svala – Hugo Fisher, Richard House & Nigel Masding – – 11 pts

4th 3 Skua – Harry & Prue Roome, Helen Williams – – 13 pts

5th 82 Marengo – Carolyn Brigg, Philip Pascall, Sue Hamlyn, David Sloper – – 19 pts

6th 96 Ghost – Philip Swatman – – 32 pts

7th 70 Curlew – James Baron – – 35 pts

8th 87 Echo – Simon Miller, George Miller, Charles Hindson – – 36 pts

9th 80 Blue Tit – Paul Giles, Tom Clarence-Smith & Andrew Dunlop, – – 38 pts

10th 93 Gwaihir – Mike Wigmore, Charles Hyatt, Mike Cole, Mark & Rachel Struckett – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .