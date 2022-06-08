2022 ILCA 7 Masters Worlds – Podiums after final day racing

The final two races were completed Tuesday at the 2022 ILCA 7 Masters World Championship in Riviera Nayarit, Nueveo Vallarta, Mexico.

All 12 races were sailed and the awards presentation took place at the Paradise Village Resort.

In the Apprentice fleet, Argentinian Andres Heredia took home gold.

Charles Baillie Strong of Luxembourg claimed silver and Adil Khalid of the United Arab Emirates took bronze.

In the Masters fleet, Greece’s Adonis Bourgiouris locked in the gold after leading the fleet all week.

American Ernesto Rodriguez finished in second overall, and Great Britain’s Orlando Gledhill in third.

In the Grand Masters fleet, Australian Brett Beyer secured gold.

Britain’s Mark Lyttle took silver with a strong performance on the last day, while Canada’s Andrew Roy slid into third to claim bronze ahead of former Olympic gold medallist Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg.

And in the Great Grand Masters fleet, Britain’s Tim Law did not need to sail the final race to win gold.

German Wolfgang Gerz secured the silver medal and American Peter Vessella the bronze.

Next year’s ILCA Masters Worlds is to be held in Pattaya, Thailand.

Great Grand Master Fleet leaders (18 entries)

1st GBR Tim Law 2 2 3 1 4 2 1 1 3 1 1 -19 – – 21 pts

2nd GER Wolfgang Gerz 1 1 5 4 3 3 3 4 -9 4 4 2 – – 34 pts

3rd USA Peter Vessella 3 4 -10 2 2 6 6 2 4 2 3 3 – – 37 pts

4th USA Vann Wilson 5 3 4 3 6 4 5 3 -8 6 8 5 – – 52 pts

5th GBR Michael Hicks 4 6 -12 5 1 1 7 7 2 10 6 6 – – 55 pts

6th AUS Jeff Loosemore -10 7 1 7 7 7 4 6 7 3 2 4 – – 55 pts

Grand Master Fleet leaders (24 entries)

1st AUS Brett Beyer 1 3 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 -4 1 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Mark Lyttle 2 1 -11 4 3 5 3 4 4 2 10 6 – – 44 pts

3rd CAN Andrew Roy 3 -10 2 6 7 2 5 6 3 8 1 5 – – 48 pts

4th ESP Jose Maria Van Der Ploeg 5 5 5 5 -10 4 4 2 5 3 5 9 – – 52 pts

5th FRA Benoit Meesemaecker -25 2 9 11 6 11 2 3 8 6 3 4 – – 65 pts

6th CAN Allan Clark (25 UFD) 7 3 8 4 6 14 13 1 7 2 3 – – 68 pts

Master Fleet leaders (14 entries)

1st GRE Adonis Bougiouris 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 -3 2 1 2 – – 14 pts

2nd USA Ernesto Rodríguez 2 -3 2 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR Orlando Gledhill 4 4 3 6 6 4 4 3 6 3 -7 3 – – 46 pts

4th CAN Ray Davies 5 5 4 7 4 6 5 4 1 5 4 -15 – – 50 pts

5th USA Peter Hurley 3 2 -8 3 8 5 3 5 8 4 8 4 – – 53 pts

6th GER Roger Schulz 6 6 6 4 3 7 7 6 7 7 5 -15 – – 64 pts

Apprentice Master Fleet leaders (5 entries)

1st ARG Andres Heredia 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 3 2 2 -4 – – 19 pts

2nd LUX Charles Baillie Strong 1 1 -4 4 3 2 1 1 4 1 4 3 – – 25 pts

3rd UAE Adil Khalid -3 3 3 3 2 3 3 3 1 3 1 1 – – 26 pts

4th GRE Antonios Kondis -4 4 2 2 4 4 4 4 2 4 3 2 – – 35 pts

5th USA James Baurley -5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 – – 55 pts

Full results available here . . .