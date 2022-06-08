International 6mR teams ready for World Championship

The International 6mR 2022 World Championship open on the waters of the Pontevedra estuary in Galicia, at the northwest corner of Spain, from the 10 to 18 June, organised by the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo (RCNS).

A total of 40 teams representing 15 countries are entered, including seven from Britain.

As a prelude to the Xacobeo 6mR Worlds, the Rey Juan Carlos/El Corte Ingles Master Regatta will take place from the 10 to 12 June.

The first of eight races for the World Championship will take place on Tuesday 14 June continuing through Saturday 18 June, with separate starts for both divisions (Open or Modern and Classics).

Open Entries – Xacobeo 6mR Worlds

1 GBR 86 SCOUNDREL ONE – John Harald Orneberg – C.N. Cascais / New York Y.C.

2 ESP 70 MAYBE XIV – Eugenio Galdon Brugarolas – R.C.R. de Cartagena

3 POR 4 SELJM – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – C.N. de Cascais

4 SUI 104 TEMPTATION3 – Beat Furrer – A.V. Portalban

5 SUI 142 MOMO – Dieter Schoen – S.C. St. Moritz

6 GBR 89 BATTLECRY – Jeremy Thorp – R. Yacht Squadron

7 FIN 78 EVELINA – Henrik Andersin – Nyländska JK.

8 SWE 125 DELPHINA – Hol John Michael Larsson – R.Thames Y.C. / R. Swedish Y.C.

9 SWE 114 NOTORIOUS – Claes Henningsson – R. Swedish Y.C.

10 SWE 119 REBECCA – Johan H Larson – Marstrand S.C.

11 ESP 16 STELLA – Violeta Alvarez – R.C.N.Sanxenxo

12 SUI 77 JUNIOR – Durr Philippe – C.N. de Versoix

13 SUI 111 THISBE – Michel Teweles – S.N. de Genève

14 SUI 140 GINKGOTOO – Jan Eckert – S.N. de Genève

15 GBR 107 PAUL SMITH – Paul Smith – Hayling Island S.C.

16 SUI 132 SOPHIE RACING – Hugo Stenbeck – S.N. de Genève

17 USA 126 SCOUNDREL – James Hilton – New York Y.C.

18 SUI 122 WOODOO – Andy Parker – P. Madison Y.C.

19 SUI 100 DUCLOP – Peter Wealick – R.Vancouver Y.C.

20 USA 124 MEERBLICK BEAR – Otto Pohlmann – R.C.N. de Palma

21 USA 105 JANE ANN – Karl-Gustav Pihl – New York Y.C.

22 GBR 100 CREAM – Jaime Alonso Santoro – R.C.N.Sanxenxo

Classic Entries – Xacobeo 6mR Worlds

1 FRA 111 DIX AOÛT – Louis Heckly – Y.C. De France

2 GBR 33 NIRVANA – Andy Postle – Royal Western Y.C.

3 FIN 80 ASTREE III – TBC – Nyländska JK.

4 USA 96 HANKØ III – Thomas Kuhmann – Bayerischer Y.C.

5 ESP 91 STARDUST – Santiago Campos Calvo-Sotelo – R.C.N.Sanxenxo

6 GBR 40 VALDAI – Dirk Stolp – Koninklijke W.V.L.

7 ESP 16 BRIBON 500 – Pedro Campos Calvo-Sotelo – R.C.N.Sanxenxo

8 GBR 50 ALIBABA II – Miguel Lago Cereceda – M.R.C.Y.B.

9 FIN 74 LISBETH V – Ted Schauman – Nyländska JK.

10 FIN 44 TOY – Juha Salonen – Iniö Segelsällskap

11 ESP 72 TITIA – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella – R.C.N.Sanxenxo

12 ROU 1001 ESSENTIA – Catalin Trandafir – Callatis Y C Constanta

13 FIN 59 IAN – Cesar Elizaga – R.C.N.Sanxenxo

14 ESP 48 CAPRICE – Iñigo Echenique Gordillo – C.M.Canido

15 ESP 59 AIDA – Juan Carlos Escotet – R.C.N.Coruña

16 SUI 24 MIDINETTE – Bertrand Keller – S.N. de Genève

17 NOR 80 ELISABETH X – Steve Kibble – R. Victoria Y.C.

18 CAN 19 SASKIA – Bruno Engel – C.V. de Villeneuve

