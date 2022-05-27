AC37 – Location, Location, Location

Team Principal and helm of INEOS Britannia, Sir Ben Ainslie, speaks about Barcelona, the venue for the 37th America’s Cup, and what it means for the teams logistics and weather performance.

“Now that we have a venue, in the wonderful venue that is Barcelona, we can start looking at what do we need on the ground in Barcelona.”

“What are the options in terms of a base? A base layout? Accommodation? Travel to and from our home base? We can start ticking off these sorts of questions.”

“The venue announcement also helps inform a team’s budget, by knowing more about what the operating costs are going to at the final venue. “All of these details are really important to any team trying to operate at this level.”

The 37th America’s Cup final is due to take place in September and October of 2024, where Ben comments, “we expect to see a range of conditions, which can be really challenging from a design perspective.”

From the shore, the racing will take place right off the coast of the Barcelona marina.

“It will be an unbelievable opportunity for the America’s Cup to really showcase what the events are about, allow the fans to get up close to the boats and teams, and create a real America’s Cup village atmosphere.”

Because of COVID and travel restrictions during the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand, much of the ‘buzz’ was missing in the race village and town.

“As we start to come out of this COVID environment and into such an iconic city like Barcelona, with its rich maritime legacy, all of that married together should make for an absolutely unbelievable event.”



And as to who will Win the 37th America’s Cup?

“Nobody should be under any illusions just how difficult the task is to unseat a defender that we now know are well funded through this venue deal”, Ben states.

“Team New Zealand has a fantastic sailing team, and design team that has dominated the last few cycles of the cup. To unseat a defender that is that well-resourced, financially and in terms of its people, is incredibly difficult to do, but that something we are up for.”

As the teams look to race the AC75 for a second time during this campaign, it is going to be a difficult challenge for the design team.

“Because of the varying and changeable conditions in Barcelona during September and October, the design team is tasked with coming up with a concept that can be competitive across a range of conditions and sea states.”

“To be in such an iconic sailing city, given the history of the America’s Cup, we couldn’t have asked for a better venue. We’re absolutely delighted and can’t wait to get there, get out on the water, and race in 2024.”

