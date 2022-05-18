Ainslie moves British America’s Cup team to Mallorca

Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup Challenger of Record, Ineos Britannia, is reported to be moving to the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca ahead of the 37th America’s Cup in 2024.

The British team is currently building their temporary base operation out of the Palma Ribera de San Carlos Quay just next to the Portopi lighthouse, in a partnership with the Ports de Balears.

The move is apparently to provide a new sailing base for the Ineos Britannia team following the closure of their purpose built base in Portsmouth on the south coats of England.

On-water testing will begin towards the end of the summer and continue until the team relocates full time to the 37th America’s Cup venue in Barcelona.

America’s Cup teams can sail their new build AC75 from 17 September for existing teams.

The Mediterranean location will provide an extended sailing season without having to relocate as the team did previously – to Cagliari, Sardinia – in the winter.

With the next America’s Cup now to take place from Barcelona on mainland Spain in 2024, Mallorca will also provide less crowded sailing waters, compared to the Solent, for preparation of their new AC75 and AC40 monohulls that are to be used for AC37 and the allied series events.

The first AC40 is expected to be ready to be shipped from McConaghy Boats China facility in July 2023. The British AC40 will be the second off the production line and will be with the team before the end of the year.

Following AC36 in New Zealand, the British America’s Cup team had merged with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and the main design side is now based at their facility in Bracknell, UK.

To date the AC37 challengers are:

INEOS Britannia (GBR),

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (SUI),

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (ITA)

NYYC American Magic (USA)

