America’s Cup – No Time to Spare

No time to spare for the revamped INEOS Britannia America’s Cup team.

On Monday 4 October Ben Ainslie and special guests will be revealing the new core team that will lead the 37th America’s Cup challenge.

Dumping the INEOS Team UK title is the first obvious step in distancing the Ainslie led team from the disaster of the Auckland America’s Cup challenge.

The old website has been reworked and redirects to the new URL https://www.ineosbritannia.com.

The Twitter and Instagram sites have been replaced and the image heavy Britannia Diaries now present the story of the struggle that ultimately ended in failure, crashing out in the qualification stage to the Italian team 7 to 1.

But they are back in the great game again as Challenger of Record for the 37th America’s Cup with the continued backing of Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos Sports Group.

Apparently in a show of high-tech one-upmanship, the presentation on Monday will be live from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 HQ in Brackley, rather than the AC team’s sailing HQ in Portsmouth.

The F1 connection was made much of in the later stages of the previous challenge, particularly with regard to the foil development.

The upfront presence this time around could indicate a greater share of the early design development work.

All might be revealed this Monday 4 October at 12:30PM BST.