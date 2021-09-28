France SailGP Team drop Besson for Quentin Delapierre

France SailGP Team have dropped Billy Besson and replaced him with Quentin Delapierre for the remainder of SailGP Season 2.

Following another disappointing result at the recent home event in Saint-Tropez, the change has been made to try to get the team off the bottom of the leaderboard before they head to Australia.

Delapierre will be taking the helm of the team’s F50, fresh off the back of the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he placed eighth in the Nacra 17 event.

The final European SailGP event, Spain Sail Grand Prix / Andalusia-Cádiz is just over a week away, and Delapierre is already undergoing an expedited total immersion into the team and has been training in the SailGP simulator with his new teammates.

The France sailing team – Leigh McMillan, François Morvan, Olivier Herledant, Matthieu Vandame, Timothé Lapauw, Amélie Riou, Hélène Noesmoen plus coach Thierry Douillard – are working together to share their extensive experiences onboard to bring Delapierre up to speed as fast as possible.

Everything is being done to support Delapierre to get to grips with the flying F50.

The event takes place on October 9-10. Racing will be shown live on Canal+ in France on Saturday and Sunday at 3.30 p.m. GMT.