Alegre lead Menorca 52 Super Series

Andy Soriano’s Alegre team lead the Menorca 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week with three race wins after Day 2.

Alegre lead by ten points from Phoenix (3,7,3) of Toni Norris and Platoon (4,3,6) of Harm Müller-Spreer who are tied on 13 points.

Vladimir Liubomirov’s Bronenosec Gazprom (2,14,2) had an up and down day.

Envolved in a collision with Jean Luc Petithugeunin’s Paprec at the start of the first race of the day, then coming back with a second place in the final race.

The Russian team were give two extra penalty points for causing a collision. They are in fourth place overall.



Menorca 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week – After 3 races

1st GBR Alegre – Andrés Soriano 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RSA Phoenix – Toni Norris 3 7 3 – – 13 pts

3rd GER Platoon – Harm Müller-Spreer 4 3 6 – – 13 pts

4th RUS Bronenosec Gazprom – Vladimir Liubomirov 2 DNF 14 2 – – 18 pts

5th TUR Provezza – Ergin Imre 8 2 8 – – 18 pts

6th USA Quantum Racing – Doug DeVos 11 4 4 – – 19 pts

7th USA Sled – Takashi Okura 5 8 7 – – 20 pts

8th USA Interlodge – Austin Fragomen 7 10 5 – – 22 pts

9th GBR Gladiator – Tony Langley 6 9 9 – – 24 pts

10th THA THA72 – Tom and Kevin Whitcraft 10 5 10 – – 25 pts

11th FRA Paprec – Jean Luc Petithugeunin 9 6 11 – – 26 pts