Alegre lead Menorca 52 Super Series

Andy Soriano’s Alegre team lead the Menorca 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week with three race wins after Day 2.
Alegre lead by ten points from Phoenix (3,7,3) of Toni Norris and Platoon (4,3,6) of Harm Müller-Spreer who are tied on 13 points.
Vladimir Liubomirov’s Bronenosec Gazprom (2,14,2) had an up and down day.
Envolved in a collision with Jean Luc Petithugeunin’s Paprec at the start of the first race of the day, then coming back with a second place in the final race.
The Russian team were give two extra penalty points for causing a collision. They are in fourth place overall.
Menorca 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week – After 3 races
1st GBR Alegre – Andrés Soriano 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd RSA Phoenix – Toni Norris 3 7 3 – – 13 pts
3rd GER Platoon – Harm Müller-Spreer 4 3 6 – – 13 pts
4th RUS Bronenosec Gazprom – Vladimir Liubomirov 2 DNF 14 2 – – 18 pts
5th TUR Provezza – Ergin Imre 8 2 8 – – 18 pts
6th USA Quantum Racing – Doug DeVos 11 4 4 – – 19 pts
7th USA Sled – Takashi Okura 5 8 7 – – 20 pts
8th USA Interlodge – Austin Fragomen 7 10 5 – – 22 pts
9th GBR Gladiator – Tony Langley 6 9 9 – – 24 pts
10th THA THA72 – Tom and Kevin Whitcraft 10 5 10 – – 25 pts
11th FRA Paprec – Jean Luc Petithugeunin 9 6 11 – – 26 pts