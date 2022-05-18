Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller – Birrell and Brearey rule at Whitstable

Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey found the light wind conditions at Whitstable Yacht Club very much to their liking, winning four of the five races completed at the Craftinsure Silver Tiller event.

Birrell and Brearey completed the the Silver Tiller event with four points, and a sharp reminder to Thomas Gillard and Rach Gray who had taken the previous Tiller event with a similar scoreline.

Gillard and Gray took second overall here with nine points, managing their only win in the final race.

In third place were Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson on 18 points, just one point ahead of fourth placed Alex Jackson and Pip Kilsby on 19 points.

No fewer than 15 different crews managed to secure a top 5 race over the weekend. Racing was tight, competitive and brilliant fun, reflecting the strength in depth of the Merlin fleet.

Next up the Craftinsure Silver Tiller heads to Tamesis on Sunday 22 May 2022.

Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller No. 8 – Whitstable YC (28 entries)

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 1 1 1 -10 – – 4 pts

2nd 3759 Thomas Gillard and Rach Gray 2 4 2 -9 1 – – 9 pts

3rd 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson 9 2 4 -16 3 – – 18 pts

4th 3795 Alex Jackson and Pip Kilsby 5 7 5 -14 2 – – 19 pts

5th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Pete Grey 8 6 6 4 -23 – – 24 pts

6th 3775 Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson 6 12 3 -15 7 – – 28 pts

7th 3763 Mark Barnes and Rebecca Bines 4 10 7 -18 8 – – 29 pts

8th 3747 Ben Palmer and Mark Heather -15 8 13 3 6 – – 30 pts

9th 3793 James Goodfellow and Richard Cornes -17 5 9 6 11 – – 31 pts

10th 3796 William Warren and Alex Warren 3 9 10 11 -13 – – 33 pts

11th 3758 David Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe -29 11 8 2 15 – – 36 pts

12th 3781 David Winder and Anna Blake 7 3 -20 10 18 – – 38 pts

13th 3801 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones -16 14 11 13 5 – – 43 pts

14th 3756 Sophie Mackley and James Ward 12 13 -16 5 14 – – 44 pts

15th 3683 Arthur Henderson and Livvy Bell 11 15 12 7 -16 – – 45 pts

16th 3782 Ed Chapman and Chris Kilsby 10 -29 29 12 4 – – 55 pts

17th 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Charlie Cotter 14 19 -21 17 12 – – 62 pts

18th 3749 Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson 19 17 15 -23 17 – – 68 pts

19th 3816 Phil Emery and Phoebe Paine 13 16 17 -24 24 – – 70 pts

20th 3709 Jack Norton and Dave Royse -22 18 14 20 20 – – 72 pts

21st 3802 Simon Potts and Sam Mottershead -29 29 29 8 9 – – 75 pts

22nd 3745 Paul Dean and Hannah Burt 18 -22 19 22 19 – – 78 pts

23rd 3684 Tom Low and Paul Nebel 20 20 -22 19 21 – – 80 pts

24th 3672 John Cooper and Hilary Bradshaw 21 21 18 -26 25 – – 85 pts

25th 3695 Peter Slack and Immy Brown -24 23 23 21 22 – – 89 pts

26th 3770 Jon Steward and Annabel Steward 23 24 25 25 -26 – – 97 pts

27th 3736 Jon Bloice and Philippa Bloice 25 25 24 -28 27 – – 101 pts

28th 3576 John Gibbons and Martin Akers -29 26 26 27 28 – – 107 pts

