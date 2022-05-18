Maxi European Championship – North Star sets the pace

Maxi European Championship Race 2 winners:

Class 1 – North Star, Peter Dubens

Class 2 – Lyra, Terry Hui

Class 3 – Fra Diavolo, Vincenzo Addessi

Class 4 – Shirlaf, Giuseppe Puttini

Following on from the Regata dei Tre Golfi offshore race, the International Maxi Association’s Maxi European Championship entered a new phase with the first of four days of inshore/coastal racing at the Maxi Yacht Sorrento Trophy, part of Tre Golfi Sailing Week.

At the front of the fleet the excellent racing continued as Peter Dubens JV72 North Star went on to win the day by just over a minute from Sir Peter Ogden’s JV77 Jethou, with Lord Irvine Laidlaw’s Reichel/Pugh 82 Highland Fling XI third overall under IRC.

After losing out in his first offshore, the Regata dei Tre Golfi, Terry Hui and his usually dominant Wally 77 Lyra were back on form, winning Class 2 and finishing third across the whole IMA Maxi Europeans fleet.

Among the four maxi classes the day’s biggest winning margin was that of Giuseppe Puttini’s Swan 65 Shirlaf in Class 4, ahead of Luca Scoppa’s Dehler 60 Blue Oyster by almost seven minutes under IRC corrected time.

While the smallest was in Class III where Vincenzo Addessi’s Mylius 18.3 Fra’ Diavolo beat Riccardo De Michele’s Vallicelli 78 H2O by a mere 10 seconds under IRC.

This was despite Fra’ Diavolo being rammed during the top mark rounding by Frenchman Philippe Ligier’s Wally 80 Ryok.

Full daily results available here

IMA Maxi European Championship overall standings here