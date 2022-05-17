iQFoil European Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the 2022 iQFoil European Championships at Circolo Surf Torbole

On day 1 a Sprint Slalom course was set up and racing commenced after a two hour delay.

In the men Luuc Van Opzeeland ( -1 1 1 1) of Holland leads after 4 flight races, tied on 3 points with Nicolas Gotard FRA, Clément Bourgeois FRA and Sebastian Koerdel GER.

Best placed British competitor is 7th placed Andrew Brown (-11 3 3 1) on 7 points. Tom Squires is in 12th place and Sam Sills in 18th place.

In the women, Hélène Noesmoen (3 1) of France leads, tied on 4 points with Islay Watson (3 1) of Britain after 2 races. In third place is Maja Dziarnowska (1 5) of Poland with 6 points.

Other leading British competitors are Emma Wilson in 5th, and Emily Hall 22nd.

Men – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 4 races (154 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD -3 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS BFD 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

4th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL DNC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

5th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA 1 1 -35 3 – – 5 pts

6th GER 404 Fabian WOLF 1 -5 3 3 – – 7 pts

7th GBR 360 Andrew BROWN -11 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

8th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE 3 3 1 BFD – – 7 pts

9th FRA 152 Tom ARNOUX -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

10th NZL 59 Josh ARMIT 5 3 -7 1 – – 9 pts

11th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK 1 7 1 -13 – – 9 pts

12th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 1 BFD 3 5 – – 9 pts

13th BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC -5 3 5 3 – – 11 pts

14th ISR 24 Yoav OMER 1 5 5 -9 – – 11 pts

15th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI 3 -23 5 3 – – 11 pts

16th AUS 0 Stephen ALLEN 7 5 -9 1 – – 13 pts

17th FIN 8 Jakob EKLUND -15 3 1 9 – – 13 pts

18th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 3 -17 3 7 – – 13 pts

19th SUI 63 Elia COLOMBO 3 1 DNF 9 – – 13 pts

20th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI 1 DNC 3 11 – – 15 pts

Women – iQFoil European Championships, leaders after 2 races (95 entries)

1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN 3 1 – – 4 pts

1st GBR 529 Islay WATSON 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA 1 5 – – 6 pts

4th FRA 118 Marion MORTEFON 1 7 – – 8 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 5 3 – – 8 pts

6th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS 5 3 – – 8 pts

7th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS 3 5 – – 8 pts

8th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 7 3 – – 10 pts

9th ISR 351 Shahar RESHEF 11 1 – – 12 pts

10th FIN 6 Aleksandra BLINNIKKA 1 11 – – 12 pts

11th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA 1 13 – – 14 pts

12th CRO 991 Palma CARGO 9 5 – – 14 pts

13th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG 5 9 – – 14 pts

14th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH 7 7 – – 14 pts

15th FRA 31 Lola SORIN 11 5 – – 16 pts

16th FRA 775 Delphine COUSIN 17 1 – – 18 pts

17th ITA 25 Sofia RENNA 11 7 – – 18 pts

18th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 7 11 – – 18 pts

19th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN 3 17 – – 20 pts

20th POL 77 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA 7 13 – – 20 pts

21st MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 9 11 – – 20 pts

22nd GBR 714 Emily HALL 5 17 – – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .