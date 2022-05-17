2022 Finn Gold Cup – It’s not normally like this . . .

The famous Garda wind machine failed to arrive for the opening day of racing for the Finn Gold Cup at Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda.

The 111 Finn sailors will have to wait for another day to begin this long-heralded restart of elite Finn sailing.

The early morning northerly Peler was a solid 20-25 knots but eased through the morning. An encouraging 6-8 knots from the south built from around midday and hopes were high for a nice southerly Ora in the afternoon.

However it never stabilised or increased much more and after one attempt at a start the wind was flicking right off the western shoreline, and shortly afterwards Garda became a mirror.

The fleet was sent ashore to wait and then racing was abandoned for the day.

The event will also include the Finn Silver Cup, for the U23 world title.

See the entry list here . . .

