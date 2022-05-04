Merlin Rocket – Gillard and Gray cleansweep at Rock

The Merlin Rocket class headed to Rock Sailing & Waterski Club for their inaugural Craftinsure Silver Tiller event, round 7 of the 2022 series.

This was a cleansweep for Tom Gillard and Rachael Gray on their return to the iconic travellers circuit.

Second podium step went to Mike and Jane Calvert and in third place were Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton.

Saturday’s racing was held out in Padstow Bay at the mouth of the Camel Estuary, with only one race possible with a dropping wind strength.

Thus Sunday was full-on with three races held at sea and then two more when there was sufficiant water to sail back in the Camel Estuary.

No matter where the racing took place or how miserable the conditions – cold with constant rain – Gillard and Gray stuck to their task . . . and completed six race wins for a perfect scorecard over the weekend.

Winning the silver fleet was Ed Chapman and Hannah Peters who are newcomers to the class. Bronze fleet winners were Simon Hardiman and Millie Hardiman.

A big thank you to Rock Sailing & Waterski Club for hosting and the Larks for sharing the weekend with us.

Next up on the Craftinsure Silver Tiller is Whitstable SC on the 14 and 15 May.

Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller No. 7 – Rock SC (17 entries)

1st 3759 Tom Gillard and Rachael Gray 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 3 11 3 5 2 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 3803 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton 7 2 6 4 4 4 – – 20 pts

4th 3796 William Warren and Alex Warren 5 4 7 2 7 5 – – 23 pts

5th 3807 Tim Saxton and Beka Jones 4 7 4 7 6 7 – – 28 pts

6th 3812 Chris Gould and Rob Allen 9 9 2 3 9 6 – – 29 pts

7th 3645 Steve Hall and Simon Haighton 2 8 5 6 10 9 – – 30 pts

8th 3814 James Goss and Chris White 10 3 9 8 3 10 – – 33 pts

9th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward 13 5 8 9 8 3 – – 33 pts

10th 3787 Chris Martin and John Tailby 6 6 13 11 5 8 – – 34 pts

11th 3782 Ed Chapman and Hannah Peters 8 12 11 12 11 12 – – 53 pts

12th 3756 Sophie Mackley and James Ward 11 10 12 10 13 11 – – 54 pts

13th 3815 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 14 13 10 13 12 13 – – 61 pts

14th 3624 Simon Hardiman and Millie Hardiman 16 14 14 14 14 14 – – 70 pts

15th 3449 Carl Whitehill and AN Other 15 RTD 15 15 15 DNS – – 76 pts

16th 3789 Nick Scroggie and Edward Scroggie 12 DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS – – 80 pts

17th 3675 Rob Hatley and AN Other 17 DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS – – 85 pts

