Dinghy sailor dies at Finn UK Masters Championship

Dinghy helm dies in sailing accident competing at Finn UK Masters Championship.

Richard Blowman, 45, died after his dinghy got into difficulties while competing in the Finn UK Masters Championship at Keyhaven Yacht Club, Milford on Sea, Hampshire, on Saturday 30 April.

Two event rescue boats attended and recovered Mr Blowman from the water.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was called, but Mr Blowman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Hampshire Constabulary said Mr Blowman’s death was not being treated as suspicious and an investigation into the circumstances was being carried out.

Keyhaven Yacht Club said in a statement it would be carrying out its own investigation.

The Directors and members offer their sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Read more here . . .