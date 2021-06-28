UK Finn Masters Championship victory for John Greenwood

John Greenwood from West Kirby SC won the 2021 UK Finn Masters Championship hosted by Mengeham Rythe SC in Hayling Bay.

The Great Grand Master, sailing his equally venerable Finn GBR 5, took a convincing victory, including two race wins, to finish with 12 points.

Second place went to Kristian Sjoberg, Grand Master from Thorpe Bay YC, with 23 points, and third podium place to another Grand Master, Lawrence Crispin from Stone SC.

Apart from Greenwood’s wins in the third and fourth races, other race wins went to James Downer in the first two races and the final race, finishing fourth overall, and to Martin Hughes in race five, finishing 10th overall.

The Finn UK Nationals will take place at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club from 9 to 11 July 2021.

1st Legend – Rodney Cobb

1st Great Grand Master – John Greenwood

1st Grand Master – Kristian Sjoberg

1st Master – Kieron Holt

1st Open – James Downer

UK Finn Masters Championship & Open – Final leaders after 6 races (36 entries)

1st GBR 5 John Greenwood – – 2.0p 8.0p 1.0p 1.0p 4.0p 4.0p – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 201 Kristian Sjoberg – – 3.0p 10.0p 37.0p 4.0p 3.0p 3.0p – – 23 pts

3rd GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin – – 12.0p 3.0p 7.0p 2.0p 7.0p 5.0p – – 24 pts

4th GBR 49 James Downer – – 1.0p 1.0p 37.0p 17.0p 8.0p 1.0p – – 28 pts

5th GBR 33 Kieron Holt – – 4.0p 4.0p 10.0p 5.0p 10.0p 7.0p – – 30 pts

6th GBR 2 Allen Burrell – – 13.0p 6.0p 15.0p 3.0p 2.0p 13.0p – – 37 pts

7th GBR 90 Richard Sharp – – 7.0p 7.0p 13.0p 6.0p 6.0p 16.0p – – 39 pts

8th GBR 13 Roman KHODYKIN – – 10.0p 5.0p 18.0p 7.0p 11.0p 9.0p – – 42 pts

9th GBR 635 Simon Percival – – 16.0p 2.0p 22.0p 12.0p 5.0p 11.0p – – 46 pts

10th GBR 567 Martin Hughes – – 19.0p 14.0p 17.0p 13.0p 1.0p 2.0p – – 47 pts

Full results available here . . .

More images by Peter Hickson available here . . .