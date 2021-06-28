UK Finn Masters Championship victory for John Greenwood

John Greenwood from West Kirby SC won the 2021 UK Finn Masters Championship hosted by Mengeham Rythe SC in Hayling Bay.
The Great Grand Master, sailing his equally venerable Finn GBR 5, took a convincing victory, including two race wins, to finish with 12 points.
Second place went to Kristian Sjoberg, Grand Master from Thorpe Bay YC, with 23 points, and third podium place to another Grand Master, Lawrence Crispin from Stone SC.
Apart from Greenwood’s wins in the third and fourth races, other race wins went to James Downer in the first two races and the final race, finishing fourth overall, and to Martin Hughes in race five, finishing 10th overall.
The Finn UK Nationals will take place at the Royal Torbay Yacht Club from 9 to 11 July 2021.
1st Legend – Rodney Cobb
1st Great Grand Master – John Greenwood
1st Grand Master – Kristian Sjoberg
1st Master – Kieron Holt
1st Open – James Downer
UK Finn Masters Championship & Open – Final leaders after 6 races (36 entries)
1st GBR 5 John Greenwood – – 2.0p 8.0p 1.0p 1.0p 4.0p 4.0p – – 12 pts
2nd GBR 201 Kristian Sjoberg – – 3.0p 10.0p 37.0p 4.0p 3.0p 3.0p – – 23 pts
3rd GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin – – 12.0p 3.0p 7.0p 2.0p 7.0p 5.0p – – 24 pts
4th GBR 49 James Downer – – 1.0p 1.0p 37.0p 17.0p 8.0p 1.0p – – 28 pts
5th GBR 33 Kieron Holt – – 4.0p 4.0p 10.0p 5.0p 10.0p 7.0p – – 30 pts
6th GBR 2 Allen Burrell – – 13.0p 6.0p 15.0p 3.0p 2.0p 13.0p – – 37 pts
7th GBR 90 Richard Sharp – – 7.0p 7.0p 13.0p 6.0p 6.0p 16.0p – – 39 pts
8th GBR 13 Roman KHODYKIN – – 10.0p 5.0p 18.0p 7.0p 11.0p 9.0p – – 42 pts
9th GBR 635 Simon Percival – – 16.0p 2.0p 22.0p 12.0p 5.0p 11.0p – – 46 pts
10th GBR 567 Martin Hughes – – 19.0p 14.0p 17.0p 13.0p 1.0p 2.0p – – 47 pts
