Flying 15 UK Nationals – Vilas and Turner are 2021 Champions

With no more racing possible Graham Vilas and Chris Turner claimed the 2021 Flying 15 UK National Championships at the Royal Northern and Clyde YC.

No further racing was possible on Saturday or Sunday, due to the lack of a decent sailing breeze, so the final results stand as of Friday with five races completed.

Overall winners Graham Vials and Chris Turner with 8 points, 2nd Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett on 11 points and 3rd Greg Wells and David Tulloch with 12 points.

Flying 15 UK National Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – -3 1 3 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – -8 2 2 2 5 – – 11 pts

3rd 4030 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 1 -5 4 4 3 – – 12 pts

4th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper – – 5 -13 1 5 2 – – 13 pts

5th 4055 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader – – 2 3 -11 6 7 – – 18 pts

6th 3942 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg – – -18 4 9 1 8 – – 22 pts

7th 4087 Andy Tuncliffe and Kevan Gibb – – 7 6 13 -19 6 – – 32 pts

8th 3641 Mike Preston and Chris Robinson – – -17 7 6 9 10 – – 32 pts

9th 4004 Charles and Charlie Apthorp – – 6 16 -29 8 4 – – 34 pts

10th 4092 Nigel Biggs and Peter Evans – – 4 15 8 7 -16 – – 34 pts

11th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar – – 12 9 5 -15 14 – – 40 pts

12th 3862 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan – – 11 -14 7 10 13 – – 41 pts

13th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ben Longstaff – – 13 8 10 11 -15 – – 42 pts

14th 3965 Simon Childs and Kato Greer – – -14 10 12 12 9 – – 43 pts

15th 4017 Phil Snewin and Chris Ducker – – 9 12 15 17 -20 – – 53 pts

16th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 16 -20 19 13 12 – – 60 pts

17th 3520 John Reekie and Rory Yardley – – -22 17 14 21 11 – – 63 pts

18th 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt – – 10 11 35 18 26 – – 65 pts

19th 4013 Chris Bowen and Marion Bowen – – -25 21 17 14 21 – – 73 pts

20th 3622 Robert Mountain and A N Other – – 21 -22 16 20 19 – – 76 pts

21st 4059 Hamish Mackay and Sally Mackay – – 15 18 23 23 -24 – – 79 pts

22nd 4046 Richard Drabbie and Matt Pallett – – 20 19 -22 22 18 – – 79 pts

23rd 2260 John Hanson and HelenSelden – – 23 23 20 -26 17 – – 83 pts

24th 3463 John Thornley and Megan Thornley – – -28 25 18 25 23 – – 91 pts

25th 4084 Tim O’Brien and Sam Neal – – -30 29 27 16 22 – – 94 pts

26th 627 Bobby Salmond and David Cunningham – – 19 35 21 24 35 – – 99 pts

27th 3590 Charlie McKee and Simon Montague – – 27 24 25 27 -28 – – 103 pts

28th 3906 Peter Mountain and David Guite – – 26 -30 26 29 25 – – 106 pts

29th 3074 Alasdair Ireland and Alasdair Ireland Jr – – 29 26 24 28 35 – – 107 pts

30th 3732 Ian Hockey and Valerie Hockey – – 24 31 35 31 27 – – 113 pts

31st 3142 John Best and Iain Best – – 32 27 28 30 35 – – 117 pts

32nd 2803 Glen Fullarton and Craig McCracken – – 31 28 30 32 35 – – 121 pts

33rd 3451 Hugh Simpson and David Watkins – – 33 32 31 35 5 – – 131 pts