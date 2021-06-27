Flying 15 UK Nationals – Vilas and Turner are 2021 Champions

With no more racing possible Graham Vilas and Chris Turner claimed the 2021 Flying 15 UK National Championships at the Royal Northern and Clyde YC.
No further racing was possible on Saturday or Sunday, due to the lack of a decent sailing breeze, so the final results stand as of Friday with five races completed.
Overall winners Graham Vials and Chris Turner with 8 points, 2nd Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett on 11 points and 3rd Greg Wells and David Tulloch with 12 points.
Flying 15 UK National Championship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard (33 entries)
1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – -3 1 3 3 1 – – 8 pts
2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – -8 2 2 2 5 – – 11 pts
3rd 4030 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 1 -5 4 4 3 – – 12 pts
4th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper – – 5 -13 1 5 2 – – 13 pts
5th 4055 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader – – 2 3 -11 6 7 – – 18 pts
6th 3942 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg – – -18 4 9 1 8 – – 22 pts
7th 4087 Andy Tuncliffe and Kevan Gibb – – 7 6 13 -19 6 – – 32 pts
8th 3641 Mike Preston and Chris Robinson – – -17 7 6 9 10 – – 32 pts
9th 4004 Charles and Charlie Apthorp – – 6 16 -29 8 4 – – 34 pts
10th 4092 Nigel Biggs and Peter Evans – – 4 15 8 7 -16 – – 34 pts
11th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar – – 12 9 5 -15 14 – – 40 pts
12th 3862 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan – – 11 -14 7 10 13 – – 41 pts
13th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ben Longstaff – – 13 8 10 11 -15 – – 42 pts
14th 3965 Simon Childs and Kato Greer – – -14 10 12 12 9 – – 43 pts
15th 4017 Phil Snewin and Chris Ducker – – 9 12 15 17 -20 – – 53 pts
16th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 16 -20 19 13 12 – – 60 pts
17th 3520 John Reekie and Rory Yardley – – -22 17 14 21 11 – – 63 pts
18th 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt – – 10 11 35 18 26 – – 65 pts
19th 4013 Chris Bowen and Marion Bowen – – -25 21 17 14 21 – – 73 pts
20th 3622 Robert Mountain and A N Other – – 21 -22 16 20 19 – – 76 pts
21st 4059 Hamish Mackay and Sally Mackay – – 15 18 23 23 -24 – – 79 pts
22nd 4046 Richard Drabbie and Matt Pallett – – 20 19 -22 22 18 – – 79 pts
23rd 2260 John Hanson and HelenSelden – – 23 23 20 -26 17 – – 83 pts
24th 3463 John Thornley and Megan Thornley – – -28 25 18 25 23 – – 91 pts
25th 4084 Tim O’Brien and Sam Neal – – -30 29 27 16 22 – – 94 pts
26th 627 Bobby Salmond and David Cunningham – – 19 35 21 24 35 – – 99 pts
27th 3590 Charlie McKee and Simon Montague – – 27 24 25 27 -28 – – 103 pts
28th 3906 Peter Mountain and David Guite – – 26 -30 26 29 25 – – 106 pts
29th 3074 Alasdair Ireland and Alasdair Ireland Jr – – 29 26 24 28 35 – – 107 pts
30th 3732 Ian Hockey and Valerie Hockey – – 24 31 35 31 27 – – 113 pts
31st 3142 John Best and Iain Best – – 32 27 28 30 35 – – 117 pts
32nd 2803 Glen Fullarton and Craig McCracken – – 31 28 30 32 35 – – 121 pts
33rd 3451 Hugh Simpson and David Watkins – – 33 32 31 35 5 – – 131 pts