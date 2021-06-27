29er ALLEN GP at HISC – Mueller and Brellisford pull it off

Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford won the 29er ALLEN Grand Prix at Hayling Island SC, after a difficult day 2 almost ruined their weekend.

Mueller and Brellisford had made a clean-sweep of the three races on day 1, and were looking set for a straight forward second day. But the stronger breeze on day 2 put them on the backfoot with a 21 and 14 dropping them to third overall after five races.

After the first two races of day 2, Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones took the lead with a 5 and 2 after discarding their 15 from day 1, and into second were Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley with a 2 and 9.

But then Mueller and Brellisford turned things around as the breeze eased, with a 2, 2, 6, scoreline in the final three races to regain the overall lead and claim a 13 point victory.

Wilkinson and Jones finished with a 9, 12, 5 scoreline on 40 points in second, with Freddie Westwell and Jesse Kibble storming into third with a 3, 1, 3 finish on 42 points.

Tied on 42 points in fourth were Llewellyn-Jones and Bradley, with Ollie Evans and Ben Hutton-Penman in fifth on 47 points.

And rounding out the top six were Ben Mueller and Freddie Lonsdale . . . who despite winning three of the five races on day 2 could not make-up for their poor day 1 performance.

UK 29er ALLEN Grand Prix at HISC – Leaders after 8 races (56 entries)

1st 2743 Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford 1 1 1 -21 14 2 2 6 – – 27 pts

2nd 2966 Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 3 4 -15 5 2 9 12 5 – – 40 pts

3rd 2903 Freddie Westwell and Jesse Kibble 5 14 12 -16 4 3 1 3 – – 42 pts

4th 3066 Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley 9 2 6 2 5 -58 9 9 – – 42 pts

5th 2811 Ollie Evans and Ben Hutton-Penman 13 -23 8 6 9 1 3 7 – – 47 pts

6th 2900 Ben Mueller and Freddie Lonsdale 10 -24 22 1 1 5 11 1 – – 51 pts

7th 3085 Marten Mikk and Ewan Plowden-Wardlaw 14 7 3 9 7 -22 10 2 – – 52 pts

8th 2661 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Jess Jobson 11 -19 7 15 6 10 15 8 – – 72 pts

9th 2982 Tom Storey and Ben Willett 20 5 13 4 3 -31 14 15 – – 74 pts

10th 2736 Charlie Gran and Toby Bloomfield 32 9 -41 3 20 13 4 4 – – 85 pts

11th 2924 Karrie Clark and Lia Fletcher 7 18 -21 17 12 15 7 10 – – 86 pts

12th 3079 Raulf Berry and Ben Millard 17 17 11 19 16 7 8 -31 – – 95 pts

13th 2788 Nick Evans and Sam Webb 16 10 14 -42 23 11 17 17 – – 108 pts

14th 2478 Rob Mawdsley and Ollie Mears -51 28 20 13 10 6 5 30 – – 112 pts

15th 3081 Sophie Dennis and Emma Wells 2 12 17 -34 21 21 27 14 – – 114 pts

16th 2816 Santi Sesto Cosby and George May 6 15 24 -44 13 23 30 12 – – 123 pts

17th 2121 Sam Cox and James Hall -41 27 37 11 8 18 6 20 – – 127 pts

18th 2329 Annabelle Vines and William Heathcote -58 11 46 10 24 4 23 11 – – 129 pts

19th 2206 James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald -36 8 19 18 15 27 26 24 – – 137 pts

20th 1504 Kate Robertson and Molly Hinsliff-Smith 27 16 2 -46 33 12 32 16 – – 138 pts

Full results available here . . .