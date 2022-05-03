Slingsby on board with American Magic

Aussie Tom Slingsby has signed for the New York Yacht Club American Magic team

The New York Yacht Club American Magic has signed Tom Slingsby, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and multi-class world champion, to its sailing team for the 37th America’s Cup, which will be sailed off Barcelona, Spain, in the Autumn of 2024.

Slingsbyis expected to join the team later this summer in Pensacola, Florida as the NYYC American Magic sets up its training base and begins working toward the 37th America’s Cup.

He sailed with Oracle Team USA in the 2013 and 2017 America’s Cup matches and won the first two seasons of SailGP as the driver of the Australian Team. He will continue with his role on the Australia SailGP Team.

Slingsby will join Britain’s Paul Goodison in the team’s afterguard. Between them they have won the last five International Moth World Championships.

Goodison was a member of the AC36 American Magic team, which qualifies him to continue with the team. Australian Tom Slingsby did not compete in AC36, but it is rumoured that he holds an American passport.

Other members of the Magic team already announced are: Tom Burnham, Lucas Calabrese, Andrew Campbell, Riley Gibbs, Michael Menninger and Dan Morris.

New York Yacht Club American Magic was formed in 2018 by principals Hap Fauth, Roger Penske, and Doug DeVos with the intent of winning the oldest trophy in international sports. The team competed in the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Related Post:

American Magic return to Pensacola for new AC75 launch

American Magic confirm sailing team for AC37