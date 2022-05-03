Infiniti 52 Tulikettu sinks in North Atlantic after hitting UFO

Xtra Stærk Ocean Racing Society (xtrastaerk.com) has reported that the Tulikettu Racing Team Infiniti 52,Tulikettu, has been lost in the Noth Atlantic after colliding with an Unidentified Floating Object.

All four delivery crew members survived unharmed, and have returned to the UK.

Tulikettu was sailing from Cascais, Portugal back to the Team Base in Portsmouth Harbour on the south coast of the UK, when the incident occured on Wednesday, 20 April 2022.

The entire crew was evacuated to an oil tanker that had been diverted to assist, and Tulikettu had to be abandoned at sea.

A salvage operation commenced on Thursday 21 April with a high-powered tug and assistance from a spotter plane, and continued for seven days.

After a week of intensive searching the Tulikettu Team stopped the search on Friday evening 29 April.

Arto Linnervuo, Tulikettu Racing Team owner, said they will continue their Team Race efforts as soon as possible in collaboration with Infiniti Yachts and will explore the possibility of chartering other competitive boats.

God damnit, we will be back!”, said Arto Linnervuo, Tulikettu Racing Team owner.

Designed by Hugh Welbourn, the Infiniti 52 is the first foil assisted high performance/racing yacht developed for semi-custom production.

‘The Infiniti 52 showed every sign of being the best yacht to have been fitted with DSS ever. Her behavior and balance were impeccable and speed easy to find.’

‘Having spent so long developing and building the Tulikettu her loss is a significant disappointment, notwithstanding hull 2 is well underway and hull 3 is expected to start in a few weeks.’ says Gordon Kay, founder of Infiniti Yachts.

