Planet Sail video series looks at the Speed Freaks

Matt Sheahan’s PlanetSail ‘On Course’ video series takes a regular look at the sailing world.

In this edition Matt looks at the continuing speed story as the Swiss SP80 campaign based at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne gets closer to launching its radical speed machine.

They are looking to take the record from 65 knots to 80 knots – 92 mph (148 Km).

But the Swiss aren’t the only ones rolling a high speed weapon out of their shed – the Kiwis are getting close to doing the same in their attempt at setting a new land speed record.



Matt looks to find out why they think charging across a dried up salt lake is a good way to prepare for a defence of the America’s Cup in 2024.

And with that in mind, Emirates Team New Zealand has also just launched its green powered foiling racer chaser, the first of a new breed of support boats that are now compulsory for Cup teams.

Plus, fifteen minutes, one million dollars, how the Season 2 closer for SailGP staged in SanFrancisco played out.

On a different tack, he takes a first taste of a fresh Oyster as PlanetSail is the first aboard the eagerly awaited Oyster 495.

And if course, plenty in our double helping of Docktalk

