AC Team Principal Ignites Autopilot Conspiracy Theory

A big development in the America’s Cup Class Rule has been the opening of restrictions around automation.

But how far can teams really take this?

Tom Morris of Mozzy Sails takes an in depth dive to this fascinating topic following a series of interviews given by AmericanMagic team Principal Terry Hutchinson.

Hutchinson suggested that key rivals were working on a quasi-autopilot/feedback system for their new AC75 race yachts.

This is where there is a two second delay in the logic that you can have inside the boat to actuate trim of a sheet and then 2 seconds later you can have different functions.

In the video you can clearly see the mast of the ETNZ boat rotating in response to the foil function, the action of the boat tacking or gybing.

Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup