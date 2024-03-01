470 World Championship – GBR close-in on Paris Olympic place

There’s many a slip . . . but Britain are looking on the cusp of claiming the 470 Paris Olympic place available at this event.

The two top British teams maintained their advantage over the Italian pair Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini (-27, 14), who slipped back, with one more day of gold fleet racing before the medal race to decide the title.

In the World title race, Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki (17, 3) lead, but have come under pressure from Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Germany (top image), who banked two race wins to jump into second place just four points off the leaders.

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (13, 8) of Japan slip to third but only one point off the two leading teams.

Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (11, 6) of Spain are now fourth with 49 pts, with Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (8, 13) fifth on 56 pts.

In 6th are Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion (9, -27) of France tied on 68 pts with Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (10, 17).

In the silver fleet, Britain’s Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (2, 2) lead with 75 pts from Ming and Yahan TU (7, 7) on 89 pts.

There are two more final series races Saturday before the medal race Sunday.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (61 entries)

1st JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Yurie SEKI – – -21 2 1 5 2 5 4 17 3 – – 39 pts

2nd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 3 1 5 3 7 -26 22 1 1 – – 43 pts

3rd JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 2 8 3 4 4 -28 13 8 – – 44 pts

4th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 3 1 7 8 11 2 -13 11 6 – – 49 pts

5th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 2 7 -13 9 1 10 6 8 13 – – 56 pts

6th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 1 4 12 1 9 14 18 9 -27 – – 68 pts

7th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 4 3 10 11 2 -27 11 10 17 – – 68 pts

8th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 4 12 3 10 5 -16 8 15 11 – – 68 pts

9th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – -19 11 10 15 9 3 10 5 5 – – 68 pts

10th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 8 10 7 2 6 -30 9 23 4 – – 69 pts

11th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 11 16 11 9 8 9 1 -30 10 – – 75 pts

12th JPN 55 Ai YOSHIDA and Yugo YOSHIDA – – 1 21 2 4 12 29 5 3 -31 – – 77 pts

13th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 10 7 6 24 1 18 3 -27 14 – – 83 pts

