44CUP Calero Marinas Regatta – Strong wind conditions curtail racing

Second day of the Calero Marinas Regatta in Lanzarote, with strong winds that reduced the racing to a single race.

As the racing got underway the wind off Puerto Calero was already into the high teens with the odd gust into the early 20s.

Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika led from the start of the first race with Nico Poons’ Charisma and Daniel Calero’s newbie Calero Sailing Team close behind.

By the time the RC44s reached the top mark the wind had firmly built into the early 20s with sustained gusts of 25+ knots and a developed sea state, complete with spume forming between the waves, indicative of big conditions.

Despite this there were fortunately no big broaches today, as occurred to Aleph Racing and Charisma yesterday, but the conditions were nonetheless challenging with blistering boat speeds at times peaking at 24+ knots as the nimble RC44s took off down waves.

Ultimately Team Nika earned her second win ahead of Charisma and Team Ceeref Vaider.



With conditions now excessive, the decision was made to cancel racing for the remainder of the day and send the fleet back to their berths within Puerto Calero.

With two wins from four races, Team Nika now holds a four point lead over Team Ceeref Vaider with Charisma back on the podium, six points adrift of Ceeref.

Saturday the plan is to start on the scheduled time of 12:00 UTC when an attempt will be made, if conditions allow, to make up the schedule.

44CUP Calero Marinas Regatta – Day 2 after 5 races

1. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 2 1 3 1 – 7

2. 🇸🇮 Team CEEREF Vaider – 5 2 1 3 – 11

3. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 1 5 9 2 – 17

4. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 3 3 8 5 – 19

5. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 4 6 6 4 – 20

6. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 9 4 2 7 – 22

7. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 6 9 4 6 – 25

8. 🇪🇸 Calero Sailing Team – 8 7 5 8 – 28

9. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 7 8 7 9 – 31