OK Dinghy World Championship – Nick Craig wins 6th OK Dinghy World Title

Nick Craig successfully completed the final day the 2024 OK Dinghy World Championship in Brisbane, Australia, to win his sixth OK World title.



Craig finished with a 3 and 2 in the final two races to top the leaderboard with 15 pts and a 12 pt advantage over second placed Andy Davis on 27 pts.

In third place was Australia’s Roger Blasse who won the penultimate race to finish with 31 pts.

Fourth place went to Steve McDowell of New Zealand, who won the final race to finish with 32 pts.

The Tan Lines OK Dinghy World Championship, was hosted by Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, in Brisbane, Australia.

2024 OK Dinghy World Championships – Final Leaders after 10 races (111 entries)

