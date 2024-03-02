18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship – Day 1

The opening race of the Winnings 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship set expectations high for the series as the leading four 18ft skiffs exchanged the lead several times throughout the race.

The Yandoo team of Micah Lane, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake lost the race lead just 500 metres from the finish, then snatched victory back by just 3s from the defending champion Andoo team of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton.

Finport Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Phil Marshall) finished a further 34s back in third place.

Fourth were Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price), then fifth Germany’s Black Knight (Heinrich Von Bayern), and sixth Balmain (Henry Larkings) .

There are 27 entries from five countries and three Australian states vying to win the coveted JJ Giltinan World 18 Footer Trophy.

The British entry UK91 of Luke Goble, Simon Toplak and Max Seydl finished well down in 25th.

JJ Giltinan Championship 2024 – Race 1, George Calligeros Trophy (27 entries)

1st AUS Yandoo (John Winning Snr) – – 1 pts

2nd AUS Andoo (John Winning Jnr) – – 2 pts

3rd AUS Finport Finance (Keagan York) – – 3 pts

4th AUS Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) – – 4 pts

5th GER Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern ) – – 5 pts

6th AUS Balmain (Henry Larkings) – – 6 pts

7th AUS The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Jacob Marks) – – 7 pts

8th NZL ASCC Racing Team (Eli Liefting) – – 8 pts

9th AUS Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis) – – 9 pts

10th AUS Shaw and Partners (Emma Rankin) – – 10 pts

11th AUS smeg (Nathan McNamara) – – 11 pts

12th AUS Vaikobi (Kirk Mitchell) – – 12 pts

13th AUS Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter) – – 13 pts

14th AUS Marine Outlet (John Cooley) – – 14 pts

15th AUS Sixt (Nathan Edwards) – – 15 pts

16th AUS C‑Tech QLD (Josh Sloman) – – 16 pts

17th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners (Tom Cunich) – – 17 pts

18th AUS Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn) – – 18 pts

19th AUS The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel) – – 19 pts

20th AUS VIC Racing Team (Scott Cunningham) – – 20 pts

21st NZL RAYC Racing Team (Jack Frewin) – – 21 pts

22nd AUS 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Hugo Stoner) – – 22 pts

23rd AUS Noakes (Bec Hancock ) – – 23 pts

24th DEN Bloody Dane Racing Team (Jesper Brondum) – – 24 pts

25th GBR UK 91 Racing Team (Luke Goble) – – 25 pts

26th NZL ASCC 2 Racing Team (Craig Keenan) – – 26 pts

27th GER Hoefle Haus (Holger Hoefle) – – 227 pts

Race dates for the championship are:

Sunday March 3, 2024 Race 2, Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy

Tuesday March 5, 2024 Races 3 & 4, Alan Cole Memorial Trophy

Wednesday March 6, 2024 Races 5 & 6, A.J. Reynolds Trophy

Thursday March 7, 2024 Race 7, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

Saturday March 9, 2024 Race 8, Big Kite Memorial Trophy

Sunday March 10, 2024 Race 9, Ribbon and JJ Giltinan Trophy