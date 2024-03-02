470 World Championship – Heathcote and Grube move into second for Medal Race

Britain claimed the European place on offer for the Paris Olympics on the final day of gold fleet racing, with the two top GBR teams making the cut for the 2024 World Championship medal race on Sunday.

Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube will go into the medal race in second place, 9 points behind the new leader, Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (11, 6) of Spain.

Long time leaders, Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki had their worst day (16, 12) and are now in third place, 5 pts off Heathcote and Grube,

The German pair, Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (15, 17) are in fourth, a further 3 pts off a podium place.

The final medal race is looking very tight, and although Xammer and Brugman have a 9 point advantage the podium places are looking very open.

Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry (5, 4) of Israel are 5th and Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion (4, 10) of France are 6th, and they will all be in contention for a podium place.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (8, 14 ) are in 9th with 89 pts.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (61 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 1 6 – – 56 pts

2nd GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 9 2 – – 67 pts

3rd JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 16 12 – – 72 pts

4th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 15 17 – – 75 pts

5th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 5 4 – – 78 pts

6th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 4 10 – – 82 pts

7th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 2 7 – – 84 pts

8th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Yurie SEKI – – 25 -25 – – 85 pts

9th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 8 14 – – 89 pts

10th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 6 -16 – – 90 pts

Full results available here . . .