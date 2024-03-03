18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship – Day 2

Second day of the 2024 Winnings 2024 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Defending champion Andoo team scored a brilliant, but narrow, victory over a gallant Rag & Famish Hotel in Race 2 of the international regatta.

Sunday’s race was a classic match-race style contest with the defending champion crew of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton holding off everything the challenging crew threw at them in a heart-stopping finish.

The performance of The Rag’s crew (Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Finn Rodowicz) was outstanding and was responsible for the tremendous action on the spinnaker run to the finish.

Race 1 winner, Yandoo (Micah Lane, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake) finished a further 4m 5s behind Rag & Famish Hotel, but that statistic doesn’t reflect the team’s true performance, which was marred by a reckless power boat driver whose actions forced Yandoo to capsize at the wing mark, while holding a close third place behind The Rag, on the first lap of the course.

Three teams had their day spoiled by gear problems. Shaw and Partners Financial Services (Emma Rankin) was forced out shortly after the start.

Lazarus (Tom Cunich) was in third place as she approached the bottom mark on the first lap and a massive spinnaker problem forced the crew to capsize and rectify the problem.

The German Black Knight (Heinrich Von Bayern) team, which finished fifth in yesterday’s Race 1, was also in the top 10 placings today before a jib problem relegated the skiff back to a disappointing 19th place.

Report Frank Quealey

JJ Giltinan Championship 2024 – Race 2, Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy (27 entries)

overall results provisional

