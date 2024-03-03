470 World Championship – Silver for Heathcote and Grube

Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube claim Silver at the 2024 470 World Championship in Palma, Mallorca.

Strong winds prevented the medal race taking place on Sunday (3 March) and the title was decided on the results of the 11 races completed.

The new Champions are Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Spain, with Britain’s Heathcote and Grube in Silver, and Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki taking the Bronze.

In addition Britain claimed the European place on offer for the Paris Olympics, with the two top GBR teams also making the cut for the 2024 World Championship medal race.

Now that GBR has qualified for the Games later this year, it will be down the the RYA selectors to make their choice for Team GB.

The selection will be between Heathcote and Grube, and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris who finished 9th in this World Championship.

If they have not been able to decide based on results to date, they have the Trophy SAR Princess Sofia event starting on the 28 March, and the Hyeres Regatta on the 20 April, to provide additional top level compertition before deciding.

The performance of both British Sailing Team crews has been outstanding at the Worlds, reflecting the amount of hard work they have both put in through the winter, and providing a difficult decision for the RYA selectors.

2024 470 World Championship – Final Leaderboard (61 entries)

Full results available here . . .