OK Dinghy World Championship – Craig and Davis battle for title

The OK Dinghy World Championship returned to racing after a lay day with little change to the top of the leaderboard.
The top five remain unchanged after two gold fleet final series races, with Nick Craig maintaining his six point lead with a 20, quickly discarded, and another race win.
Andy Davis won the first gold fleet race and followed it with a fifth to stay second overall and four points clear of Roger Blasse (2, 4) of Australia in third .
Completing the unchanged leading group is Australian Mike Williams (11, -24) in 5th on 45 pts.
Breaking into the top six was Dave Clark (-14, 2) with 49 pts, ahead of Dane Johan Bjoerling (7, 19) on 50 pts.
Not a good day for Britain’s Chris Turner (-27, 23) who drops to 12th with 66 pts.
In the Silver fleet, Brett Daniel (4, 1) of New Zealand leads from Glenn Williams (5, 5) of Australia.
The championship completes on Saturday with two final races.
OK Dinghy World Championships – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races (111 entries)
1st GBR 2261 Nick Craig – – 1 1 1 2 3 1 -20 1 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR 11 Andy Davis – – 2 1 3 2 2 -6 1 5 – – 16 pts
3rd AUS 1 Roger Blasse – – -10 5 4 1 1 3 2 4 – – 20 pts
4th NZL 11 Steve McDowell – – 2 6 1 3 7 5 -25 3 – – 27 pts
5th AUS 825 Mike Williams – – 5 2 4 6 6 11 11 -24 – – 45 pts
6th AUS 15 David Clark – – 5 3 7 10 12 10 -14 2 – – 49 pts
7th DEN 6 Johan Bjoerling – – -58 6 10 5 1 2 7 19 – – 50 pts
8th DEN 22 ask askholm – – -15 11 6 8 8 10 5 14 – – 62 pts
9th DEN 61 Henrik Kofoed-Larsen – – 3 -58 8 19 11 3 13 7 – – 64 pts
10th NZL 592 Rod Davis – – 6 3 6 13 6 15 -28 15 – – 64 pts
11th AUS 5 Brent Williams – – 13 11 3 5 14 7 12 -28 – – 65 pts
12th GBR 44 Chris Turner – – 1 13 9 9 4 7 -27 23 – – 66 pts
13th SWE 73 Patric Mure – – -58 6 7 3 10 2 17 21 – – 66 pts
14th AUS 791 Mark Skelton – – 4 7 10 11 12 8 15 -16 – – 67 pts
15th NZL 15 Greg Wilcox – – 14 15 5 6 15 9 4 -17 – – 68 pts
16th AUS 8 Mark Jackson – – 6 21 2 19 2 16 3 -31 – – 69 pts
17th SWE 58 Tomas Franzén – – 19 14 11 10 4 5 6 -26 – – 69 pts
18th NZL 60 Gordon Sims – – 12 12 8 4 5 24 -39 10 – – 75 pts
19th AUS 10 Tim Davies – – 22 9 12 8 10 4 -35 12 – – 77 pts
20th AUS 828 Brett Whitbread – – 12 -58 15 4 13 17 9 9 – – 79 pts