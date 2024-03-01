OK Dinghy World Championship – Craig and Davis battle for title

The OK Dinghy World Championship returned to racing after a lay day with little change to the top of the leaderboard.

The top five remain unchanged after two gold fleet final series races, with Nick Craig maintaining his six point lead with a 20, quickly discarded, and another race win.

Andy Davis won the first gold fleet race and followed it with a fifth to stay second overall and four points clear of Roger Blasse (2, 4) of Australia in third .

Completing the unchanged leading group is Australian Mike Williams (11, -24) in 5th on 45 pts.

Breaking into the top six was Dave Clark (-14, 2) with 49 pts, ahead of Dane Johan Bjoerling (7, 19) on 50 pts.

Not a good day for Britain’s Chris Turner (-27, 23) who drops to 12th with 66 pts.



In the Silver fleet, Brett Daniel (4, 1) of New Zealand leads from Glenn Williams (5, 5) of Australia.

The championship completes on Saturday with two final races.

OK Dinghy World Championships – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races (111 entries)

1st GBR 2261 Nick Craig – – 1 1 1 2 3 1 -20 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 11 Andy Davis – – 2 1 3 2 2 -6 1 5 – – 16 pts

3rd AUS 1 Roger Blasse – – -10 5 4 1 1 3 2 4 – – 20 pts

4th NZL 11 Steve McDowell – – 2 6 1 3 7 5 -25 3 – – 27 pts

5th AUS 825 Mike Williams – – 5 2 4 6 6 11 11 -24 – – 45 pts

6th AUS 15 David Clark – – 5 3 7 10 12 10 -14 2 – – 49 pts

7th DEN 6 Johan Bjoerling – – -58 6 10 5 1 2 7 19 – – 50 pts

8th DEN 22 ask askholm – – -15 11 6 8 8 10 5 14 – – 62 pts

9th DEN 61 Henrik Kofoed-Larsen – – 3 -58 8 19 11 3 13 7 – – 64 pts

10th NZL 592 Rod Davis – – 6 3 6 13 6 15 -28 15 – – 64 pts

11th AUS 5 Brent Williams – – 13 11 3 5 14 7 12 -28 – – 65 pts

12th GBR 44 Chris Turner – – 1 13 9 9 4 7 -27 23 – – 66 pts

13th SWE 73 Patric Mure – – -58 6 7 3 10 2 17 21 – – 66 pts

14th AUS 791 Mark Skelton – – 4 7 10 11 12 8 15 -16 – – 67 pts

15th NZL 15 Greg Wilcox – – 14 15 5 6 15 9 4 -17 – – 68 pts

16th AUS 8 Mark Jackson – – 6 21 2 19 2 16 3 -31 – – 69 pts

17th SWE 58 Tomas Franzén – – 19 14 11 10 4 5 6 -26 – – 69 pts

18th NZL 60 Gordon Sims – – 12 12 8 4 5 24 -39 10 – – 75 pts

19th AUS 10 Tim Davies – – 22 9 12 8 10 4 -35 12 – – 77 pts

20th AUS 828 Brett Whitbread – – 12 -58 15 4 13 17 9 9 – – 79 pts

Full results available here . . .