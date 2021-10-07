Inside the Mercedes F1 – INEOS Britannia merger

Matt Sheahan presents the latest issue of his Planet Sail OnCourse video diary.

In this edition he covers the merger of INEOS Britannia with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and talks to the big guns to find out how this partnership will work.

Plus the SailGP season with the foiling fleet at St Tropez, and we find out what the world’s sailing rock stars do in their spare time.



Matt Sheahan also got stuck in with the 44Cup fleet when it came to Cowes to discover why the world’s best don’t always choose foils.

Plus, there’s the regular helping of Docktalk.