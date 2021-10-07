Hannah Mills to race with British SailGP team this weekend

SailGP increase standard crew number to six

At least one crew member must be female

All-women crew planned for season five

Hannah Mills will be on board with Ben Ainslie’s British SailGP team this weekend following the introduction of the new quota system in SailGP.

The sixth event of the season, taking place this weekend in Cádiz-Andalusia, will now include six athletes onboard for racing resulting in the league’s Women’s Pathway Program athletes racing onboard for the first time in SailGP.

The addition of an additional crew member setting the standard crew at six and the light-wind configuration at four, will place women on-board all eight SailGP teams for the first time.

The aim of the league’s Women’s Pathway Program is for each team to have a full women’s crew for season five, starting in 2024.

Mills commented: “I’m incredibly excited to be racing this weekend, it’s a really great step forward for the female athletes to be in the thick of it, witnessing it all, getting in and helping wherever we can – tactics, strategy, and communications.”

Other WPP athletes expected to be racing in Cádiz include:

Nina Curtis (AUS), Katja Salskov-Iversen (DEN), Amelie Riou (FRA), Sena Takano (JPN), Erica Dawson (NZL), Andrea Emone (ESP) and CJ Perez (USA).

The sixth event in SailGP’s global calendar takes place 9 and 10 October in Cadiz, Spain.

