Female Owner/Driver joins RC44 for 2021 World Championship

Valeriya Kovelenko is the RC44 circuit’s first ever female owner-driver.

Moscow-based lawyer Valeriya Kovelenko has put together her ArtTube team with tactician Igor Lisovenko, who represented Russia twice at the Olympic Games in the Laser dinghy.

Kovelenko has been campaigning a J/70 for the last five years and in the smaller sportsboat has twice won the competitive Monaco winter series as well as the Russian National Championship.

Kovelenko will be racing here on the 44Cup’s class boat. This is available for teams interested in joining the circuit.

Going into this World Championship for the high performance owner-driver one designs, there is a tie for overall lead between two 44Cup titans, Igor Lah’s Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 and Chris Bake’s Team Aqua.

Both are on seven points, having respectively won in Portorož and Marstrand, four points ahead of Hugues Lepic’ Aleph Racing, winner of the inaugural 44Cup Cowes event in August.

Two points short of the podium on the 44Cup leaderboard is Nico Poons’ Charisma which is having an up and down season after their second place in Marstrand.

The RC44 World Championship starts Thursday and will conclude on Sunday 10 October.

44 CUP OVERALL RANKING (after three events)

1st. Slovenia CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 – 1 4 2 – 7 pts

2nd. United Kingdom TEAM AQUA – 3 1 3 – 7 pts

3rd. France ALEPH RACING – 5 5 1 – 11 pts

4th. Monaco CHARISMA – 7 2 4 – 13 pts

5th. ATOM TAVATUY – 4 6 5 – 15 pts

6th. Monaco TEAM NIKA – 2 7 8 – 17 pts

7th. Sweden ARTEMIS RACING – 8 3 7 – 18 pts

8th. United Kingdom PENINSULA RACING – 6 8 6 – 20 pts

Related Post:

Ainslie takes Great Britain SailGP franchise ownership