John Merricks Sailing Trust winding-up

The Trustees of the John Merricks Sailing Trust have announced their intention to dissolve the charity.

The remaining funds will be applied to a purpose that will continue to honour the memory of Olympic dinghy sailor John Merricks, who died at a tragically young age in a car crash in October 1997.

The Trust’s residual funds will be gifted to one or more organisations that can provide a lasting legacy that will continue the Trust’s object to help young people under the age of 25 to achieve their potential through the sport of sailing.

The Trustees are inviting applications from individuals, other smaller charities and sailing organisations that might accept a financial award and provide a legacy in John’s name that will last for at least 10 years.

Preference will be given to dinghy or windsurfing initiatives, however, all proposals that fit the objectives of the charity will be considered.

