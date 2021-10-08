EurILCA – Beckett leads final stages of Laser European Championships

Michael Beckett leads ILCA 7 championship

Vasileia Karachaliou leads ILCA 6 women’s championship

Stipe Gaspic leads ILCA 6 Men’s championship

Britain’s Michael Beckett has a six point lead as the 2021 EurILCA Senior European Championships enters its final stages in Varna, Bulgaria.

With just one race completed in the final series, Beckett finished 11th. Filip Jurisic (12) CRO is in second place and Lorenzo Chiavarini (6) GBR is now third.

Thursday race winner was Maxim Nikolaev of Russia.

In the women’s ILCA 6 event, Vasileia Karachaliou (4,1) of Greece leads by three points from Agata Barwinska (1,5) of Poland, in third place is Line-Flem Höst (11,15) of Norway.

Best placed British competitor is Daisy Collingbridge in eighth place overall.

The men’s ILCA 6 event is led by Stipe Gaspic of Croatia with second and leading U21, Umut Eyriparmak of Turkey.

Full results available here . . .