RYA Dinghy Show adds Watersports for 2022

RYA Dinghy Show expands to RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show

The RYA is recognising the rapidly changing dinghy sailing scene with its long running annual Dinghy Show getting a name change – for 2022 it becomes the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show.

As it heads to the new venue at Farnborough International for the first time on the weekend of 26-27 February, along with the traditional and much-loved dinghy sailing exhibitors, talks and features, the show will also showcase a range of watersports.

“The new venue and growth in participation of all watersports has presented us with an opportunity to bring the industry together to offer a bigger show, with even more adventures and activities for the cost of a ticket. We also want to reflect the fantastic multisport activities offered by our affiliated clubs, centres and organisations.” says RYA Director of Sport Development, Rob Clark.

The new format together with the move from the north of London to an accessable, modern venue could provide the kick-start that the show needs if it is to survive, although it may depend more on how the UK has weathered the covid/flu winter.

Tickets for the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show will go on sale at the end of October 2021.

More information available here . . .

Related Post:

RYA Dinghy Show 2020 – A move in time?

RYA Dinghy Show is moving