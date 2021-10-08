Spain SailGP – Final European event before $1 million Grand Final

British SailGP team, led by Ben Ainslie, is out to make amends

Olympic double gold medallist Hannah Mills joins British SailGP

The British SailGP team, led by Ben Ainslie, is out to make amends this weekend in Cadiz, Spain, after a frustrating finish in Saint-Tropez saw them drop to fourth in the overall Championship leaderboard.

A mis-timed maneuver by the British team ended in a regretful swipe of the Spanish boat while attempting to squeeze through a narrow gap.

Ainslie will be looking to bounce back to gain control of the series before they head to Sydney for the penultimate event, and then the $1 million Grand Final at the United States Sail Grand Prix in San Francisco – 26 and 27 March, 2022.

Just five points separate the top four teams – Japan, USA, Australia and Britain – and with only nine points covering the eight national teams it is still all to play for.

The sixth event of SailGP’s second season also sees the increase in crew numbers to six with the addition of a female athlete.

For the British boat this will be Olympic double gold medallist Hannah Mills.

At each Sail Grand Prix, the eight SailGP teams compete in five fleet races before the top three teams race in the finals to determine the champion of that particular event.

Each event winner earns 10 points in the Championship Leaderboard; second place is awarded nine points, third place is awarded eight points; and the fourth- through eighth-place teams earn corresponding points given their standing on the event leaderboard.

The Spain Sail Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports from 15:30 hrs BST on Saturday October 9 and Sunday October 10 and is also free to view on SailGP’s YouTube channel.

Related Post:

Hannah Mills to race with British SailGP team this weekend

Ainslie takes Great Britain SailGP franchise ownership