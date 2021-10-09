44Cup World Championship in Scarlino, Italy – Day 2

Igor Lah’s Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 leads after Day 2

Three-way tie at top of leaderboard

After 30 knot winds prevented any racing on day one of the 44Cup World Championship in Scarlino, Italy, three races were successfully held in the bay off Marina di Scarlino in a northerly that built to 20 knots gusting 25.

It was a high scoring opening to the World Championship but just one point separates the top seven boats and two points the top eight in the nine boat fleet.

Winner of the first race was Nico Poons’ Charisma, the second went to Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing and the final race to Igor Lah’s Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860.

Nominally the leader after day one is Igor Lah’s Ceeref, tied on 12 points with Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing and Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing.

But with such a leaderboard, this is all but meaningless. The 44Cup Scarlino World Championship will effectively restart Saturday.

44CUP SCARLINO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 (after three races)

1. Slovenia CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 – 8 3 1 – 12 pts

2. Sweden ARTEMIS RACING – 4 1 7 – 12 pts

3. France ALEPH RACING – 6 2 4 – 12 pts

4. Monaco CHARISMA – 1 6 6 – 13 pts

5. Monaco TEAM NIKA – 2 8 3 – 13 pts

6. ATOM TAVATUY – 7 4 2 – 13 pts

7. United Kingdom TEAM AQUA – 3 5 5 – 13 pts

8. United Kingdom PENINSULA RACING – 5 9 8 – 14 pts

9. United Kingdom ARTTUBE – 9 7 9 – 25 pts

