2021 Spain SailGP – Day 1 Live Video

The Spain Sail Grand Prix is live here on SailGP’s YouTube channel from 15:30 hrs BST on Saturday 9 October.



At each Sail Grand Prix, the eight SailGP teams compete in five fleet races before the top three teams race in the finals to determine the champion of that particular event.

Each event winner earns 10 points in the Championship Leaderboard; second place is awarded nine points, third place is awarded eight points; and the fourth- through eighth-place teams earn corresponding points given their standing on the event leaderboard.