EurILCA – Beckett is Laser European Champion

Britain’s Michael Beckett had a 16 point lead after the final race series to take the 2021 ILCA 7 (Laser) Senior European Championship in Varna, Bulgaria.

Filip Jurisic of Croatia was second with Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary in third to complete the podium.

Other British competitors were Lorenzo Chiavarini in 7th, Dan Whiteley 18th and San Whaley 27th.

In the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) event Agata Barwinska of Poland, finished with a 20 point victory to take the 2021 ILCA 6 European Championship.

Second was Maxime Jonker of Holland and in third place Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece.

Best placed British competitors were Daisy Collingbridge in 7th, Hannah Snellgrove 17th and Matilda Nicholls in 23rd place.

The men’s ILCA 6 event was won by Stipe Gaspic of Croatia with second and leading U21, Oskar Madonich of Ukraine.

Full results available here . . .