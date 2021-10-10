Endeavour Trophy – Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright lead after Day 1

Thames A Rater national champions – Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright – won the first day of the 2021 Endeavour Trophy with a consistent set of results, which included a 2, 2, 2, 11 scoreline.

They lead five-time Endeavour champ Nick Craig and Katie Burridge (RS400) by just one point in the overnight standings.

In third place are Arran Holman and Toby Lewis (RS200) seven points off the leaders.

Winners of the first race were Tom and Isobel Stewart of the National 12, then Olympian 470 sailor Luke Patience and Mary Henderson took the next two races, with RS Feva representatives Millie Irish and Joe Warwicker claiming the final race win.

Palmer and Seabright have a great scoreline, but Patience and Henderson (31,1,1,3) are looking major challengers for day 2 if they can drop the OCS they collected in race 1.

Craig and Burridge (4,6,4,4) would like more breeze to up their game and 49er Olympian Stuart Bithell and Jessica Hammett (OCS,5,BFD,16) could feature if they can avoid any more penalties.

The final four races of the eight race series are completed on Sunday.

2021 Endeavour Trophy – Day 1 after 4 races

1st Thames A Rater – Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright 2 2 2 11 – – 17 pts

2nd RS400 – Nick Craig and Katie Burridge 4 6 4 4 – – 18 pts

3rd RS200 – Arran Holman and Toby Lewis 9 4 5 7 – – 25 pts

4th Olympian 470 – Luke Patience and Mary Henderson 31 1 1 3 – – 36 pts

5th National 12 – Tom Stewart and Isobel Stewart 1 19 17 9 – – 46 pts

6th Solo – Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 7 21 3 15 – – 46 pts

7th RS Aero 5 – Andrew Frost and Hamish Walker 6 9 13 19 – – 47 pts

8th Osprey – Matthew Burge and Tom Pygall 10 8 12 18 – – 48 pts

9th RS Feva – Millie Irish and Joe Warwicker 21 18 11 1 – – 51 pts

10th Optimist – Patrick Bromilow and Tabitha Davies 3 3 23 23 – – 52 pts

11th Contender – San Barker and Samuel Mottershead 31 14 6 2 – – 53 pts

12th Merlin – Christian Birrell and Matt Mee 5 13 BFD 5 – – 54 pts

13th Musto Skiff – Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 16 17 15 6 – – 54 pts

14th 29er – Florence Brellisford and Ben Hutton Penman 20 11 7 17 – – 55 pts

15th GP14 – Mike Senior and Liz Senior 8 27 8 13 – – 56 pts

16th RS800 – Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 11 10 9 28 – – 58 pts

17th Graduate – Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern 15 12 18 14 – – 59 pts

18th Europe – Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 22 20 14 8 – – 64 pts

19th Tasar – Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins 14 7 25 22 – – 68 pts

20th Blaze – Ben Harden and Eden Hyland 18 15 10 26 – – 69 pts

21st ILCA4 – Max Steele and Flynn Davies 13 16 20 25 – – 74 pts

22nd Cherub – Andrew Peters and Jill Peters 12 22 BFD 12 – – 77 pts

23rd Cadet – Hannah Carruthers and Alan Krailing 19 23 16 21 – – 79 pts

24th Supernova – Alistair Goodwin and Cliff Milllner 26 26 19 10 – – 81 pts

25th Olympian – Stuart Bithell and Jessica Hammett 31 5 BFD 16 – – 83 pts

26th 420 – Ella Lance and Will Martin 17 25 24 20 – – 86 pts

27th RS Aero 9 – Ben Rolfe and Clara Jones 23 29 21 27 – – 100 pts

28th 2000 – Rob Burridge and Sarah Burridge 24 24 BFD 24 – – 103 pts

29th RS600 – George Smith and Elliot Marks 27 30 22 29 – – 108 pts

30th Comet – Eddie Pope and Chris Hatton 25 28 26 30 – – 109 pts