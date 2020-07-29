Win Your Own Kit as JMST Onboard Applications Open

Do you know a sailor, 14 years of age of under who could benefit from exclusive use of their own boat or board for the next two years?

Applications are open for young sailors and windsurfers to apply for a brand new single-handed junior pathway boat or board thanks to the John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) and RYA OnBoard partnership which is now in its final year.

The boats and boards will be gifted to promising youngsters who display enthusiasm, drive, and commitment to the sport and who may not ordinarily have the opportunity or financial backing to achieve their goals.

After two years of exclusive use of their own boat or board, the equipment is returned to the sailor’s original supporting venue so that other young sailors can continue to benefit from the scheme.

The range on offer includes: Optimist, Topper, Laser 4.7, RS Tera and Bic Techno 293OD.

To be eligible a young sailor has to complete the OnBoard JMST Declaration of Eligibility 2020 and attend the RYANI Youth Championships in September (event details correct at time of print).

The JMST seeks to help young sailors and youth sailing organisations to achieve their goals and was set up in the memory of 1996 Olympic silver medalist John Merricks.

As the official charity partner of RYA OnBoard, the JMST will donate at least 80 single-handed junior pathway boats and boards to promising sailors over eight years, providing them with the opportunity to progress their skills and continue to participate in the sport.

Note that:

Eligible sailors must be under 15 years of age on 31 December 2020.

Sailors must enter and compete at the RYANI Youth Championships in September 2020.

Sailors will then be shortlisted and invited to complete an application form after the event. For any further information visit: OnBoard JMST or call 02380 604195.

Related Post:

Three young OnBoard sailors shortlisted for 2020 Panerai Challenger Trophy