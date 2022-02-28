John Merricks Sailing Trust hands out £1 million in awards

Latest John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST)’s Legacy Awards announced at the RYA Dinghy Show take total past a staggering £1 million.
Eight sailing clubs and the RYA’s OnBoard programme received a combined boost of £185,000 from JMSTs Legacy Awards announced over the weekend.
The latest grants take the JMST’s total awards since its inception in 1997 to a staggering £1 million. These awards have been made to individuals, youth organisations and clubs.
The JMST trustees have decided to wind up the trust 25 years after John’s tragic death in a car crash in October 1997, and to invite sailing clubs or organisations to apply for a share of the remaining funds.
The JMST received just under 100 applications for these Legacy Awards.
Ian Walker, John’s former sailing partner and Chair of the Trustees, said:
“I am humbled by the support that we have had over the past 25 years and I would like to thank everyone who has donated money, volunteered or attended any of our many events. We have had such loyal support from so many individuals and companies – far too many to name – and that is a reflection of how strongly we all felt about John.”
“I would like to thank my fellow trustees who have all generously given their time for 25 years to create a lasting legacy for John, one that I know has given great pride and comfort to John’s family.”
List of recipient clubs and boats:
- Burghfield Sailing Club – Five RS Fevas
- Delph Sailing Club – Three Toppers and one ILCA
- Felpham Sailing Club – Three ILCAs and support of a legacy fund for young sailors
- Queen Mary Sailing Club – Two RS21 Keelboats
- Restronguet Sailing Club – Six Optimists and racing equipment
- Rickmansworth Sailing Club – Six Toppers
- Rutland Sailing Club – Two RS21 Keelboats
- Starcross Yacht Club – Six RS Teras
- RYA OnBoard program – One additional year of program funding from 2023 to 2024
