Ukrainian attempted to scuttle yacht of Russian boss

Ukrainian arrested in Mallorca after trying to sink Russian owned yacht

Taras Ostapchuk, a Ukrainian crewman, was arrested by Civil Guard officers on Saturday after he tried to sink a yacht in Puerto Adriano, reportedly owned by the head of a Russian state arms firm, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The BBC has reported that the mechanic opened valves in the engine room of the 157ft Lady Anastasia, owned by the head of a Russian state arms firm, Rosoboronexport, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian sailor was arrested by Civil Guard officers and later released on bail after he told a judge that he regretted nothing and would do it again.

Ostapchuk was later reported by spanish media to have left Mallorca bound for the Ukraine where he intends to take up arms against the Russian invaders.

There was no immediate comment from the yacht owner or Rosoboronexport, which exports Russian defence products, including tanks, fighting vehicles, aircraft, ships, weapons and ammunition.

