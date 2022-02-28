World Sailing Statement concerning the situation in Ukraine

Statement Issued on behalf of: World Sailing on Monday 28 February following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at 03:00 UTC on 24 February 2022

World Sailing is very concerned about the situation in Ukraine and we are troubled about the safety of our friends in the Ukrainian sailing community.

Sport can be a force for good, bringing competitors from around the world together, united by the values of equality, inclusion, respect and fairness.

World Sailing joins many international sports organisations calling for an immediate end to all hostilities and a resumption of dialogue for a peaceful resolution in place of military action.

There are no World Sailing organised regattas planned to be held in Russia or Belarus in 2022, and the Executive Board are supporting the relocation of training and education events in Russia.

We remain in contact with all our Member National Authorities to offer our support at this incredibly difficult time.

Ends

