British Olympic Association demands exclusion of Russia and Belarus

British Olympic Association demands the exclusion of Russia and Belarus from international sport

In stark contrast to the embarrassingly weak statement issued by World Sailing, the British Olympic Association (BOA) did not mince their words in their short, to the point Statement . . .

BOA Statement:

The British Olympic Association, together with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Germany, demands the immediate exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the international sports family until further notice.

We call on the international sports federations to ban athletes representing Russia and Belarus from competitions for the time being and to suspend Russian and Belarusian officials from their positions.

We stand united with the people, athletes and the Olympic family of Ukraine, following this unacceptable and unwarranted declaration of war against them.

