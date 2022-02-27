The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has endorsed an International Olympic Committee (IOC) call for Russia and Belarus to be stripped of all international sporting events and have their flags banned.

The EOC strongly supports IOC President Bach’s call for peace and expresses its full support to the Olympic Community in Ukraine.

Like the IOC, the EOC highlighted that Russia’s actions violated the Olympic Truce, and has called on all members to “stand in solidarity” with Ukraine’s Olympic community.

The British Olympic Association is a member of the European Olympic Committees, consisting of 50 National Olympic Committees within Europe.

Many sports are now withdrawing from Russia and Belarus based events and banning their flags and anthems at events. And the Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden are refusing to play Russia in FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The British Government is believed to be pressuring FIFA to remove Russia from the Football World Cup.

In a personnel blow to President Putin, the International Judo Federation (IJF) has suspended Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and ambassador. Putin was awarded the eighth dan in 2012 by the IJF, the first Russia to reach that level.

In reply to our earlier request for comment, a World Sailing spokesperson replied . . .

‘World Sailing is in contact with the International Olympic Committee and will be able to comment further in due course.’

Read EOC statement here . . .

